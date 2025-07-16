Via DailySceptic.org,

The following is the introduction to Cancel THIS, a new book by Mike Fairclough.

Britain’s cancel culture is a purposely designed social credit system.

Say the wrong thing, and you’re done for. One ‘offensive’ tweet? Straight to prison.

Say a silent prayer? You’re nicked.

Point out that men don’t have wombs, or that climate change hysteria is exaggerated? You’re sacked and shunned.

Post a meme that contradicts a government orthodoxy or expresses concerns about illegal immigration? Congrats, you’re now persona non grata and at risk of being given a holiday at His Majesty’s pleasure.

Welcome to the land of the free... until you express an opinion...

Great Britain, 2025, where the air is thick with sanctimonious twaddle, and our inalienable rights are under attack from the self-proclaimed elite. Those pompous, hypocritical overlords of ‘correct’ thinking have decided our words, thoughts, and even our chickens need their approval. Free speech? In the U.K., members of the public are in prison for sending a single tweet. And just wait until they roll out digital ID (the so called BritCard) and the Stasi levels of censorship which will follow.

The Establishment has closed its grip harder than Keir Starmer on free Arsenal tickets. Wielding censorship like a sledgehammer and telling us what constitutes ‘approved truth’ as though we’re living in Orwell’s 1984.

But fear not, because there’s a growing rebellion. Increasing numbers of Brits simply aren’t having it anymore. They see through this dystopian farce, preferring instead to give it the middle finger. Our great nation isn’t China or North Korea (though they’d like it to be). Britain is the crucible of free speech and has long championed open expression across literature, the arts and politics.

Amidst the madness, we salute a titan of liberty: John Milton, whose Areopagitica in 1644 stands as a blazing beacon for free speech. With a poet’s fire and a rebel’s heart, Milton faced down Parliament’s suffocating book licensing laws, daring to proclaim that truth thrives only when it wrestles openly with falsehood. “Let her and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse in a free and open encounter?” he thundered, crafting a vision of Britain as a place for ideas, where no censor’s pen could silence the quest for truth. His words, a clarion call against tyranny, sowed the seeds for our nation’s proud claim as a bastion of free expression.

Let’s kick off with a story so absurd it could only happen on this sceptred isle.

On October 5th, 2024, the Daily Mail ran the headline: “Defra left with egg on its face in online revolt over chicken database crashes website, as pranksters list rubber chickens and chicken nuggets as ‘pets’.” Our Government, in a fit of bureaucratic delirium, had decreed that every chicken in the land must be registered on a digital database. Why? To ‘safeguard’ us, naturally.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs insisted on compliance, or face the wrath of a clipboard wielding official.

Enter the Great British public, who, with a collective cry of “Not today, mate” unleashed chaos so beautiful it deserves a statue in Trafalgar Square. The website didn’t just crash; it imploded. Defra described a “High volume of applications” likely hundreds of thousands, as the site was flooded with fake and ludicrous entries. It was a digital uprising, a masterclass in taking the absolute piss, proving we’re not a nation of drones who’ll nod along to every whimsical edict. We’re the land of John Locke, who told the Crown to shove its gag orders, demanding our right to speak freely without a king’s boot on our throats. His fierce call for liberty in 1689 still fuels our fight against the elite’s assault on freedom, from bird databases to jail time for social media posts.

This is why the establishment is ‘decolonising’ the English school curriculum and stamping trigger warnings on everything from Shakespeare to Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. In British universities, even The Odyssey has been festooned with trigger warnings due to its potentially ‘distressing’ content. The ruling class don’t want us to be inspired by stories of heroism, resistance, battling against the odds, and vanquishing evil. They prefer us to be fearful and obedient.

This, my friends, is the beating heart of Cancel THIS, my new book. Sometimes, you’ve just got to refuse to play the game. Mocking the authorities and saying, “No! I’m not doing it!” It’s signing up your nan’s ceramic cockerel to a government database just to watch the system choke. It’s laughing at the po-faced Establishment which lectures us on what to think and say. These hypocrites, with their private jets and public scoldings, want to police your speech, social media posts and your thoughts. They’ll cancel you faster than a reality show reject if you dare step out of line. And for what? To protect their grip on the ‘truth’.

Silence and doing nothing are no longer viable options. Not if we want our children and grandchildren to inherit the country our forebears sacrificed their lives for. Every time you bite your tongue or self-censor to avoid the mob, you’re handing them the keys to your mind. Our silence is their power. Compliance is the last thing we should agree to. If you let them, they’ll have you bowing to their every whim and agreeing to unimaginable horrors.

That’s why Cancel THIS is part survival guide, part rebellious handbook, and a salute to the dissidents, oddballs, and anyone who’s ever been told to shut up and behave. We don’t just resist; we do it with flair, with bollocks and with our signature British humour. We’re the nation of the stiff upper lip, the victors of two world wars, and we laid the foundation for free speech with Magna Carta in 1215. We have a long history of curbing tyrants and fighting for freedom.

This book also shines a light on the agenda behind the bullshit. It’s no accident that almost every government in the world has turned on its citizens at the same time. Pushing harmful and illogical ideologies, punishing dissidents and seeding fear about everything from the weather through to the common cold. It’s all part of a vision which is laid out by the likes of the United Nations and which our Government has signed up to.

So, buckle up, tell the woke police to sod off, and let’s rip into this global circus of pompous ‘elites’ who think they can nanny us into submission.

My book is your guide to living freely in a world gone mad. It’s about laughing in the face of censorship, ignoring the establishment’s nonsensical rules, and embracing the global fight for free speech with true grit and resilience.

Let’s keep the rebellion rolling, one glorious piss take at a time.

Mike Fairclough was the only serving headteacher or school principal (out of 43,500 in the U.K.) to publicly question the rollout of the Covid vaccine to children.You can purchase his book, Cancel THIS, here.