Musk Warns Fed Workers - Return To Office Or Be Placed On Leave

The Department of Government Efficiency's Elon Musk wrote on X early Monday that starting this week, federal workers who fail to return to the office will be placed on administrative leave.

"Those who ignored President Trump's executive order to return to work have now received over a month's warning," Musk wrote, adding, "Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave."

Musk is referring to the "Return To In-Person Work" executive order Trump signed on day one of his second term, which states:

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary."

Musk quoted a post by Ralph Norman, US Representative for South Carolina's 5th Congressional District, who posted a video of his latest interview on Fox News, describing the direct insubordination of some federal workers still refusing to return to the office

On Saturday, Musk wrote on X that federal workers received an email "requesting to understand what they got done last week," adding, "Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation." The deadline is Monday.

By late Sunday, there was pushback on the 'accomplishments' email from several federal agencies, including the Pentagon, FBI, State Department, and various parts of the Intelligence Community...

An insider at the Social Security Administration's headquarters in Woodlawn, Maryland, said Monday will be chaotic as employees rush into the office, given the limited availability of parking spaces.

The Department of Government Efficiency's latest move appears to create harsh working conditions that will make federal workers more inclined to quit voluntarily. As the old saying goes: "Welcome to Serbia."