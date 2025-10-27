'The Well Has Run Dry': USDA Says SNAP Benefits Will Expire For 41 Million People If Shutdown Persists

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

More than 41 million Americans will go without food stamps next month if Congress does not vote to reopen the government in time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated on Oct. 25.

A California's SNAP benefits shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2023. Allison Dinner/AP Photo

With the government shutdown now well into its 25th day, Senate Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse over expiring health care subsidies.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the USDA wrote on its website. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.”

During fiscal year 2024, the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) supported, on average, 41.7 million participants, or 12.3 percent of the U.S. population, every month. Anywhere between 4.8 percent and 21.2 percent of each state’s population was on SNAP in 2024.

The total spending for SNAP reached $99.8 billion that year, averaging out to $187.20 per participant per month. While the federal government fully funds the program, states contribute part of the costs of administering SNAP.

In a memo obtained by The Epoch Times on Oct. 24, the USDA stated that it can’t use agency emergency funds to keep the SNAP program running if Congress doesn’t vote to pass a funding agreement.

“SNAP contingency funds are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits,” the memo reads. “The contingency fund is not available to support [fiscal year] 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists.”

The memo states that the money is used for emergencies such as “hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice.”

That memo was met with criticism from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which pointed out that the agency is contradicting its now-deleted Sept. 30 “Lapse of Funding Plan” page, which can still be found in an archived version on the USDA website.

“Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue since the program has been provided with multi-year contingency funds that can be used for State Administrative Expenses to ensure that the State can also continue operations during a Federal Government shutdown,” the agency’s now-deleted shutdown policy reads. “These multi-year contingency funds are also available to fund participant benefits in the event that a lapse occurs in the middle of the fiscal year.”

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities President Sharon Parrott—who served in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from 2016 to 2017 and the Department of Health and Human Services from 2009 to 2012—said the Trump administration is legally required to keep SNAP payments flowing during a government shutdown.

“The Administration itself admits these reserves are available for use. It could have, and should have, taken steps weeks ago to be ready to use these funds,” Parrott said in an Oct. 23 statement. “Instead, it may choose not to use them in an effort to gain political advantage.”

Last week, officials from multiple states said food stamp recipients who have saved up their benefits may soon lose access to the money if the government shutdown continues.

“The SNAP retail system may disallow purchases beginning on Nov. 1 even if you have funds in your account,” the Arkansas Department of Human Services said in an Oct. 22 statement.

Officials from Oklahoma reiterated that concern, saying it’s unclear if recipients will be able to use existing SNAP funds after Oct. 31.

However, other states, such as Hawaii, said SNAP benefits already loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer cards from October or previous months should still be available on Nov. 1. The state recommended purchasing shelf-stable foods or essentials with existing SNAP benefits because of uncertainty over how much longer the shutdown may last.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.