'We'll Hunt You Down' - At Salvadoran Prison, Noem Warns Gangs To Flee USA

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday visited a notorious Salvadoran prison and recorded a video message warning Latin American gang members that they could end up there if they're caught inside the United States. With the trip, the former South Dakota governor and notorious puppy-euthanizer added some dramatic imagery to her impressive portfolio of photo-ops.

Against a federal judge's order, the Trump administration recently deported more than 250 alleged gang members to El Salvador, claiming authority under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The vast majority were said to be affiliated with the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang, with about 10% members of the Salvadoran MS-13. The United States is paying El Salvador's government $6 million for taking them off Americans' hands.

Noem has compiled an impressive rack of photo ops; her latest has some serious reverse-"Caged Heat" vibes (AP/Alex Brandon)

Noem visited the prison where those deportees ended up. With a claimed capacity of about 40,000 (!), the "Terrorism Confinement Center" is known for its harsh treatment of hordes of gang members. Visitors aren't allowed, prisoners are never given outdoor time, and there are no educational programs. After standing face-to-face with the alleged Tren de Aragua gang-bangers -- wearing a snug white top as her long hair flowed from a spunky ICE ball-cap -- Noem turned her rear to the throng of shirtless, pajama-clad men in the sweltering cell block and recorded a video with a warning for Latin American gangs.

"I want to thank El Salvador and their president for their partnership with the United States of America to bring our terrorists here and to incarcerate them here and to have consequences for the violence that they've perpetuated in our communities. I also want everybody to know: If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face. First of all, do not come to our country illegally: You will be removed, and you will be prosecuted. But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people."

I toured the CECOT, El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center.



President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW.



If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison. pic.twitter.com/OItDqNsFxM — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 26, 2025

In addition to the prison tour, Noem also met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, whose fiercely aggressive war on gangs earned the respect of Trump and conservatives throughout the Americas. “This unprecedented relationship we have with El Salvador is going to be a model for other countries on how they can work with America,” Noem told reporters. That model is under some legal duress, as US District Judge James Boasberg has issued an order blocking additional deportations, while also scrutinizing the administration's decision to allow a planeload of criminals to continue to El Salvador after Boasberg ordered the aircraft to turn around.

On a lighter note, Wednesday's terror-prison-trip was just the latest but most dramatic setting for the administration's undisputed photo-op queen. Invariably dressed in tight-fitting tops and pants and usually indulging in cosplay, the camera-addicted Noem has quickly earned the nickname of "ICE Barbie."

"Girls, be the first on your block to collect all the ICE Barbie outfits!"

Like...Night-Cop Barbie!

...Firefighter Barbie!

...Gunboat Barbie!

...Assault Force Barbie!

...Pilot Barbie!

...Cowgirl Barbie!

...Border Guard Barbie!

...Daredevil Barbie!

...and now Space-Hero Barbie!