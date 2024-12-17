"We're Almost There": Congress Scrambles To Pass Stopgap Funding Bill Before Friday

With less than four days to avoid a government shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson, (R-LA), and congressional leaders are working to finalize a bipartisan short-term funding bill, though delays and mounting frustrations within the House Republican caucus are complicating the effort.

Johnson, who initially expected to release the text of the bill over the weekend, then on Monday, said Tuesday that it would be unveiled by the end of the day.

"We’re almost there," Johnson told reporters Tuesday following a press conference. “We do expect text today.”

The proposed legislation would keep the government funded through March 14 while addressing specific priorities, including disaster relief and $10 billion in assistance to farmers. Johnson emphasized that he intends to honor the House’s 72-hour rule, which requires time for lawmakers to review the bill before a vote. However, this would push the process close to the Friday midnight deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

Johnson said he remains focused on securing broad Republican support for the measure - which we're sure will contain more pork than a barbecue pit.

Senate Leaders Echo Urgency

In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), struck a cautiously optimistic tone but stressed the need to finalize the agreement quickly.

"There continues to be good progress, but appropriators are still working on finalizing an agreement," Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor. "Obviously, we’re getting closer to the December 20 deadline, so time is of the essence for Republicans to reach an agreement with us that we can act on quickly."

Both chambers of Congress are facing pressure to wrap up funding negotiations before they adjourn for the Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year holidays.

Frustration Grows Among House Conservatives

While negotiations continue, conservative House Republicans are growing increasingly critical of Johnson’s handling of the bill and its timeline.

"This is not the way to do things," Rep. Chip Roy, (R-TX), said in a post on X.

1) We (members of Congress) haven’t seen the text yet… 2) it’s not clear it’s intended effect would work - I’ve heard many in Pharma CHEERING they’ll make MORE money… 3) PBM’s are part of the problem, not the whole problem… 4) This is not the way to do things. https://t.co/TBSM3L225a — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 15, 2024

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., delivered a scathing critique, calling the emerging legislation “a total dumpster fire” and expressing deep disappointment in Johnson’s leadership.

"I think it’s garbage," Burlison told reporters. "This is why I ran for Congress, to try to stop this. And sadly, this is happening again... I’m disappointed. I think that he can do better. He can communicate better. The fact that we haven’t seen the language today and we’re supposed to vote on it this week is unacceptable.”

When asked if the situation makes him hesitant to support Johnson in the upcoming January 3rd vote for House speaker, Burlison deflected, saying, "That I won’t say."

Johnson, however, brushed aside concerns about his leadership.

"I’m not worried about the speaker vote," Johnson told reporters. "We’re governing. Everybody knows we have difficult circumstances. We’re doing the very best we can under those circumstances."

Leadership Focused on Farmers, Disaster Relief

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, (R-LA), offered support for Johnson’s efforts, underscoring the bill’s priorities while projecting optimism about the path forward.

"We plan to pass a bill to get the government funded," Scalise said, "and ensure that we take care of disasters and our farmers here in America."

Looking ahead, Scalise emphasized the urgency of finishing the week’s work while expressing hopes for a smoother 2024.

"We have a lot to do the rest of this week, but we all look forward to getting back home to our families and enjoying a great Christmas as we get ready for what will be a very busy and productive New Year," Scalise said, standing alongside Johnson.

Stay tuned for updates...