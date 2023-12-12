"We're Raising A Generation Of Complete F**king Pu$$ies" - Kid Rock & Carlson Crush Cancel Culture & Corporate America's Political Correctness

Kid Rock has morphed over the past few years from a famous musician to a cultural icon, unapologetically pro-America ('Fuck yeah!') and pro-Trump and that makes him a fascinating character to sit down with Tucker Carlson to discuss everything from cancel culture to his friendship with former President Trump and his hopes for a better America.

Tucker Carlson starts by mentioning Kid Rock's infamous "fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser Busch" video where he executes cases of beer with a Carbine in response to the anti-'bro', transgender marketing plan, bringing up the fact this helped to force the beer-maker to effectively apologize, sign a $100 million deal with the UFC and say 'we're sorry, we will get better'.

"That seems like a win to me," says Carlson. "I think it could be," replies Kid Rock, "they deserved a black eye, they got one, they made a mistake."

"I know who my consumer is... I was doing a little marketing to my folks," he adds. "That was spot on for me, but also a fun excuse to get my machine gun out and have some fun but also to make a statement like hey a lot of us aren't cool with this."

Kid Rock them delves deeper into what went on at Anheuser Busch noting that "this kind of started I think I thought about is they moved part of their Corporate Offices from St Louis to New York City."

"... then they start hiring these Ivy League Progressive you know people to work for him who don't know shitabout working-class people or Middle America in this country."

But Kid Rock wants them to be redeemed, suggesting later in the conversation a blue hat: "Make Bud Light Great Again".

"I think they got the message like hopefully other companies get it too... ...but at the end of the day I don't think the punishment that they've been getting at this point fits the crime.. ..."it's like I would like to see people get us back on board and become bigger because that's the America I want to live in."

The conversation then pivots to Donald Trump with whom Kid Rock says he has a close relationship and mutual understanding. Recounting a story of betting on the outcome of a UFC fight together, Kid Rock says:

"I've never seen anybody wants to win for this country like that guy I don't think we'll ever see anything like it in our lifetime to me is the greatest president we've had."

Carlson asked about Trump's state of mind amid the constant lawfare and media abuse.

"Is he pissed off, sure," Kid Rock says, slamming the cases against him, especially the New York (Mar-a-Lago valuation) case which he calls "a freaking joke... there's no crime there.. anyone who can't see they are just fucking with him is just blind."

The discussion shifts naturally to broader cultural issues, with Kid Rock lambasting cancel culture and political correctness. He expresses frustration with the current societal climate, advocating for more open and honest communication:

"Whatever happened to Sticks and Stones... yeah, you know everyone's like: he teased me, I'm going to cancel you, and sue you, and I'm going to tell on you..." Kid Rock exclaims, pardoning his french with his host, "we're raising a generation of fucking pussies."

But this can't go on forever, Carlson says inquisitively. Kid Rock replies with some optimism:

"naah, the pendulum always swings back."

The discussion concludes by touching on his upcoming tour and personal life, including his band's diversity and his approach to various social issues.

"We have white people, Hillbillies, we have black people, we have gay people, we got it all," adding that "we all love each other and always have we accept that we're all different and we're all just cool."

Carlson asked Kid Rock for advice he would give young people today:

"well number one work your ass off; and be good at what you do, be the best at it.. and that takes a lot of time... surround yourself with good people don't hang out with Knuckleheads."

A good lesson for all of us.

Watch the full interview below: