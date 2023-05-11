"Were You Expecting Us?": ATF Agents Go 'Door To Door' To Confiscate FRT-15 Triggers

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) under the Biden administration continues its 'door-to-door' operation to seize Rare Breed FRT-15 triggers from private citizens. The latest example comes days ago when ATF agents, noticeably armed and wearing ballistic plate carriers, showed up at a person's home, demanding the surrender of the FRT-15 trigger.

A man who claimed to be the owner of Moonlight Industries, a company specializing in making chest rigs for special forces operators, posted a video on Moonlight's YouTube channel of two ATF agents visiting him at his home.

The conversation begins with the woman ATF agent saying, "Were you expecting us?" The man responded, "Well, it doesn't surprise me with a guy wearing a plate carrier showing up..." The woman ATF agent (who does most of the talking) said, "The reason why we're here ... that just recently, the ATF, classified the FRT as machine guns." She said, "We are aware that you might have purchased some of these FRTs." She admitted, "Like the whole agency is basically 'reaching out' to these purchasers, and we have to pick them up." After all that, Moonlight's owner responded, "Well, I won't be answering any questions today ... and I don't have any comments on this subject ... and I won't be giving you anything." In a split second, the male ATF agent asked Moonlight's owner, "Are you refusing to give us the trigger?" Moonlight's owner said, "I'm not refusing to give anything. I just won't be answering any questions."

Here's the 4-minute conversation.

How the ATF obtained customers' information about who bought the triggers is still unknown. Some believe the ATF seized Rare Breed's customer base through payment processors and or shipping companies. But what's evident from the video is that the agents are aware of who bought these triggers and know exactly where those people live.

For the last few years, we've thoroughly covered the ATF's battle against Rare Breed Triggers. The gun parts company once legally sold a drop-in trigger for an AR-15-style rifle that forces the trigger to reset at such a high speed that it increases the weapon's fire rate.

Remember last summer when this video went viral after ATF agents tried to conduct an inventory audit of a man who legally bought firearms?

ATF agents and a #Delaware state officer showed up to a man’s house without a warrant demanding to see his #firearms. #2A pic.twitter.com/DKuRd8UtKt — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 20, 2022

