"We've Memory-Holed How Awful Things Were" - Axios Beclowns Itself In Anti-Trump Rant

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jan 18, 2024 - 10:20 PM

Establishment friendly news outlet Axios has gone full BuzzFeed in a ham-handed 'gotcha' - suggesting that Trump supporters are 'selectively' touting the former president's pre-pandemic economic record, whilst ignoring a once-in-a-century exogenous event that no reasonable person would ever blame any sitting president for.

According to Axios, "[Trump's] economic record is only good if you leave off what happened from March 2020 to the end of his administration."

Yes, idiots, and what could have happened during that time period that was completely outside of his control? Perhaps the same mysterious event that Biden ignores while taking credit for 'record job creation' since entering office?

Buried within the article, Axios notes that it was only after the pandemic hit that unemployment spiked to 14.8%. They also undermine themselves by citing Paul Krugman, who noted that giving Trump a pass on the pandemic economy is 'understandable' since "Countries around the world faced similar struggles to the U.S. at the time."

"We may have memory-holed just how awful things were back in 2020," Axios author Emily Peck writes.

No Emily, Trump supporters - well, any rational person - are giving Trump a pass on something that was completely outside of his control, and focusing on what he actually did before the pandemic.

The replies, as usual, are hilarious.

