WH Correspondents Seethe Over 'New Media' Policies, Lack Of Wire Reporters On Air Force One

Legacy media representatives are frustrated and angry over the Trump administration's new media policy, and the fact that mainstream outlets like The Associated Press are still in some cases being frozen out of key events and Trump trips.

The AP is highlighting Tuesday that "The group representing White House journalists said Monday it was disturbed that the Trump administration barred any wire service news reporters from traveling with the president on Air Force One to the Middle East."

"No reporters from The Associated Press, Bloomberg, or Reuters was on the plane, where presidents often take questions from traveling members of the press," the report underscores.

The White House has been at loggerheads with the Associated Press over the US-based news agency's decision to not change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, as Trump had called for in an executive order. Trump is reportedly soon to announce another change - from Persian Gulf to Gulf of Arabia - a longtime wish of Washington's Gulf Arab allies, and a poke at Iran.

The White House has meanwhile been implementing something historic and unprecedented with its new media policy, finally allowing independent and alternative sources, and non-traditional mediums to report from the White House, including of course ZeroHedge...

"Thanks Mr. President. First, I just want to thank you for letting us in here. I'm with Zero Hedge @zerohedge . And the last Administration banned us on social media. So we're really grateful being in the White House." pic.twitter.com/cPBpheaFyY — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 5, 2025

New media outlets are also actually being given the opportunity to rotate in for space on Air Force One, official events at Mar-a-Lago, and other locations where Trump gives briefings and remarks.

Naturally, we only welcome this and any and all policies which in effect break the MSM's stranglehold over political narratives as the conventional 'gatekeepers'.

To review, a few short years ago US intelligence under the Biden administration targeted ZeroHedge, accusing us of 'mis-/mal-/dis-information' for what was in reality us merely taking an independent, critical view of Washington policy regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stillframe via YouTube

We were promptly smeared, de-monetized by Google, briefly banned on Twitter (now X) and generally sneered at by the mainstream commentariat, with accompanying ill-informed hit pieces.

But we took this as a badge of honor, given we simply asked questions which the majority of non-DC beltway normal middle Americans, wanted to know. And we plan to continue, more fiercely than ever, but this time from just in front of the presidential podium.