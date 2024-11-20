What Are The Odds California House District 45 Is Stolen?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

CA-45 will come down to the wire, perhaps decided by 10 votes or less...

California House District 45 Image courtesy of the Washington Post, annotations and insets by Mish.

If these percentages hold, and anything remotely close to what’s happening in Pennsylvania happens in California, guess what.

Admittedly, the setups are different so that comparison is gone. But there are other issues such as illegal immigrants voting.

I doubt illegal immigrant voting widespread.

But it doesn’t have to be to steal the election.

If the winning margin is 6 or even 600, this question is going to come up.

Election Fraud by Democrats Must Stop

In Pennsylvania, there is admitted election fraud underway.

The state supreme court had to step in, and did with feeble actions.

In Bucks County one of those counting votes openly stated “I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country and people violate laws anytime they want. So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want the court to pay attention to it.”

For discussion, please see Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Election Fraud by Democrats Must Stop

Time to Prosecute

Regardless of how one feels about the 2020 election (and this one), the one and only way to stop this kind of purposeful fraud is to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.

The governor is missing in action.

And where the heck is the outrage from Democrats?

“No one is above the law”. Yes, hypocrites, tell me about it.