What Is The Democrats' Endgame?

Authored by Kurt Schlichter via Townhall.com,

Americans are more divided than we have been since the first time the Democrats started and lost a civil war, with every norm being tossed out and every legitimate exercise of lawfully attained power by us normals being shamelessly obstructed. The left rejects the idea that patriotic Americans have any moral right to participate in their own governance, to pursue their own interests, or to assert their own rights. To them,we are nothing but thralls, tax-generating slaves who must feed them, fuel them, fight for them, and obey their commands while meekly accepting their calumny.

They are delusional. Things aren’t going to work out that way.

But things are going to work out some way, and you have to wonder what their endgame is. After all, the Democratic Party, which is entirely indistinguishable from the left, refuses to accept the legitimacy of Donald Trump or any of us and is doing everything it can to prevent us from exercising any self-governance. That specifically and notably includes enforcing laws that were passed through the proverbial Schoolhouse Rock “I’m Just a Bill” process. It’s not much of a democracy if democratically enacted laws are not enforced. We have very clear laws on illegal immigration, yet they’re doing everything they can, formally and informally, to prevent us from enforcing them to get rid of the millions of invaders they allowed into the country without our permission. We have very clear laws on racial discrimination, yet they’re doing everything they can, formally and informally, to prevent us from enforcing them, particularly when they might benefit people of pallor. We have very clear laws on crime, yet they’re doing everything they can, formally and informally, to prevent us from enforcing them to make our cities safe, like in Washington DC, where they’re perfectly happy to sacrifice hundreds of black lives, and a few white ones, to make sure Trump doesn’t score a victory by making that urban cesspool habitable again.

Our government is gridlocked. We no longer even try to pass laws, thanks to the filibuster. You need 60 senators, and we only have about 51, 53 if you count Murkowski and McConnell, and there’s no real reason to do that. The only action coming out of Congress is the rare reconciliation bill, along with some investigations. Most of what’s happening is executive orders and a re-ordering of government priorities at the hands of Donald Trump. That’s important, and that’s something, but this all has the feeling of a jury-rigged contraption that’s barely held together with duct tape and spit rather than the kind of functional, balanced government the Founders envisioned.

What can’t go on won’t go on, and this can’t go on. You can’t have half of America denying that the other half of America has any kind of moral right to participate in Our Democracy, and believing that the other side is so morally flawed, so obviously literally fascist in its love of attractive women, blue jeans, law and order, and not being discriminated against because its ancestors came from Europe, that to even consider their interests or rights is to embrace Hitler.

The critical question is what the Dems think is going to happen. As noted, this is not going to remain the status quo forever. This is unsustainable. But do they believe that, if they hold their breath long enough, until their faces turn as blue as the Democrat enclaves on the election maps, we will just give up, and then they win?

Will we just give up, shrug our shoulders, and decide to allow them to do whatever the hell they want? OK, here you go, here’s our hard-earned money to give to your deadbeat constituents and to launder to communist NGOs and your billionaire donors. Here you go, here are all our guns. We know how much you hate us having those. We’re not worried about what inevitably happens to people who disarm themselves. And we’ll just shut up now and not exercise free speech by pointing out how corrupt, stupid, venal, and ridiculous you and your ilk are. England can show us the way – if somebody hops on X (assuming it still operates after Elon Musk gets arrested for whatever made-up crime they make up) and points out that a dude with a penis can never be a woman, here comes the SWAT team! And we’ll just let you guys gerrymander your hearts out in the blue states, but we will make sure that every Jasmine Crockett-like borderline clinical moron in some bluish part of a red state gets a safe district. And we will stop expecting to have a say in everything, because of course, we’re not qualified to have a say in anything. We’re not qualified to raise our own kids. We’re not qualified to decide what injections we get. We’re not qualified to opine on weather policy, so take out cars, trucks and steaks. We’re certainly not qualified to decide whether or not we want tens of millions of Third World peasants invading our country and turning it into the kind of hellhole they fled from. So, yeah, you’re good. You pinkos take over and handle things. We’ll be here, ready to take your abuse, take the blame for anything that ever goes wrong, and obey all your commands.

But if you believe that, you’re gobbling more of your SSRIs and washing them down with more oaky Chardonnay than usual.

Surrender is not going to happen. We’re just not going to give up on this whole citizenship and freedom thing because you’re big mad that we demand respect and a say. Now, the left may have some hope that, once Trump goes away, the Republicans are devolve back to the old days of gentlemanly managing the decline as the ratchet of leftist advances keeps clicking forward, never to be pushed back again.

But that isn’t going to happen. The crusty, impotent Republican Party is dead. It’s been killed in a murder/suicide in the sense that it killed itself while its opponents were killing it. That feeble, feminine Republican Party is gone, and it’s not coming back. So, the question is, “What are the Democrats going to do?” If history’s any judge, and it’s the best judge there is, they’re going to turn harder to the left. They did after Hubert Humphrey lost in ’68, and they did after Jimmy Carter lost in ’80. Their answer to a relative moderate losing is always to go harder left and get their butts punted through the goal posts of electoral history. They will certainly try that again in 2028 and likely lose.

But their loss isn’t guaranteed. They could win. As we’ve seen, starting with Trump in 2016, anyone on a major ticket can win the presidency. And if they do, they’re going to do everything they possibly can to make sure they never lose power again. We’ve seen that the rules don’t matter. We’ve seen that the norms don’t matter. We’ve seen that the Constitution doesn’t matter. They, like the rest of the Western world’s ruling class, will abandon the mechanics of democracy, even as they claim to be protecting Our Democracy, in order to solidify their grip on power. And that’s very, very dangerous.

That’s dangerous because we’re not going to ever be serfs. Our opponents on the left are evil, corrupt, and stupid, a flock of dumb people who think they’re smart but know nothing of history or human nature. They will push and push and push, not understanding that when you push somebody, he pushes back, mostly because they grew up in feminized schools where you don’t hit back. But we hit back. We’re not them. We’re not just going to take it if they dish it out.

I write about this in my new novel, American Apocalypse: The Second American Civil War, out now. In it, through bad luck and assassinations – don’t put it past them giving it another good old college try – the left takes power and promptly decides it’s never giving it up again. And then things explode, and it’s very, very bad. We want to avoid that, but we want to avoid being enslaved even more. Better to die on a pile of brass than on your knees, piteously begging some blue-haired commissar for mercy.

But the question remains: how does America get out of this? It’s not for us, the patriots, to get out of. We have a right to pursue our interests through the use of lawfully won political power; we did not waive our right to do so just because we elected generations of Republicans who refused to do so. No, this is a time for reflection by the Democrats. They need to figure out what they’re going to do. If they keep going to the left, even as they demonize the other half of America, it’s going to end badly for everyone, but even worse for them. That’s not a threat. That’s reality.

After the disaster that was leftist George McGovern, the Democrats found a winner in a relative moderate, Jimmy Carter. After losing with leftists Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis, they found a winner in another relative moderate, Bill Clinton. They could do that again in 2032, after JD Vance wipes them out in 2028, but there’s a difference this time. This isn’t just politics for them. This is a pagan religion. They don’t think that we’re merely dumb. They think that we’re evil, and that our evil heresy of not being afraid of the weather, loving America, and having normal gender identities makes us the Huguenots, and they’re the French. But we won’t be massacred so easily.

As Bismarck once observed, “There is a Providence that protects idiots, drunkards, children, and the United States of America.” Hopefully, we will find a way through this impasse, but make no mistake about the danger. Right now, half of America considers the rights and participation in our government and society of the other half of America to be absolutely illegitimate. That is unsustainable. They need to get it through their heads. We are not going to be ruled by them. We are not going to be second-class citizens. We are not going to be serfs.

The Democrats better figure out their endgame, because it isn’t going to end with us giving up and forfeiting the game.