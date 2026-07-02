What Did He Just Say?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

In a parliamentary clash exposing deep failures in the justice system, Conservative MP Katie Lam confronted the Government over whether grooming gang perpetrators would serve their already lenient prison terms in full.

The minister's reply has sparked widespread fury, highlighting a complacency that victims and the public find utterly unacceptable.

When Lam asked for assurances on full sentences, Justice Minister Jake Richards pointed to prison capacity, stressing the need to ensure serious offenders "serve time at all" amid prison shortages and building programs.

Yesterday, I asked the Government whether grooming gang perpetrators would serve their full sentences.



The minister seemed to say that we should be grateful that these people are serving prison sentences *at all*.



What on earth?! pic.twitter.com/saNOaE5oGJ — Katie Lam (@Katie_Lam_MP) June 30, 2026

Lam slammed the reaction: "He wouldn't even commit to that. In fact, he seemed to suggest that we should be grateful that these men are serving time in prison at all because of a lack of prison places. What planet are these people living on?"

She continued, "Even if we're facing a shortage of prison places, how can it possibly be the case that grooming gang perpetrators aren't amongst the highest priority offenders...?"

"Ensuring that these vile men serve out their sentences isn't a nice-to-have. It's the bare minimum," Lam stressed.

In a piece for GB News, Lam further outlined "This week, Parliament debated the early release of rapists and child groomers from prison. It's appalling that this subject was even up for discussion."

She continued: "It's clearly true that those who've committed such heinous crimes should, at the very least, serve out their full prison sentences. But under this Government's prison plans, vile criminals like these are having their sentences cut short. They're being allowed back onto the streets after just a few years behind bars."

I confronted Labour on grooming gang rapists being released from prison. Their answer should terrify you – @Katie_Lam_MP https://t.co/kG2CouYjSg — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 1, 2026

"Many Labour MPs still don't seem to have grasped just how horrific these crimes were and just how dangerous the men who committed them are. It's terrifying that people like this are in charge of making decisions about who goes to prison, who stays there, and for how long." Lam further urged.

This comes as one grooming gang ringleader - stripped of British citizenship - faces imminent release but cannot be deported back to Pakistan due to legal loopholes.

The inability to remove such individuals underscores deeper systemic issues with immigration enforcement, citizenship revocation, and prioritizing foreign offenders' "rights" over victim safety and public protection.

??"How can SCUM like that walk the streets?"



Jeremy Kyle EXPLODES at the fact Shabir Ahmed cannot be deported after being convicted for 30 child rape offences and leading the Rochdale rape gang.



"That VILE paedophile should be DEPORTED!"@jkyleofficial pic.twitter.com/MA26qq9AzN — Talk (@TalkTV) July 1, 2026

Referencing a recent West Yorkshire case, Lam detailed: "In June, twenty perpetrators were convicted of the rape and abuse of three girls... One of the girls was just 12 years old when this gang began to prey on her. Abbas Kaji, one of the offenders, was sentenced to just seven years for rape; Mohammed Ishtiaq Hussain was sentenced to just eight. The idea that these men could be out on the streets even sooner is appalling."

The grooming gangs scandal represents one of Britain's gravest institutional betrayals. These groups terrorized communities across the UK, with authorities often ignoring, suppressing or downplaying the ethnic and cultural patterns - predominantly Pakistani Muslim men targeting white girls - out of fear of racism accusations.

When the UK Parliament were asked if they would vote for an inquiry into the mass rape of little girls



They voted against it



That's how evil these people are

pic.twitter.com/kBLF6zT95O — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) July 1, 2026

Lam has been vocal on the human cost. She referenced survivor Fiona Goddard, who received notice that her abusers - sentenced to 16-20 years in 2019 - could be eligible for early release: "The hard-won justice that she secured in court is being snatched away from her."

Calls for whole-life sentences, proper inquiries without blind spots on race and religion, and accountability for past cover-ups have grown, amplified by independent reports and public pressure.

The priority should be crystal clear: protect British children, enforce real justice, and reject any notion that jailing child rapists is an optional luxury.

Short sentences, early releases, and evasive answers only deepen the sense of betrayal that has defined this scandal for decades.

Britain needs a justice system that puts victims first and deters monsters - not one that debates basic incarceration as if it's a favor.

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