What Do Democrats And Republicans Want In Government Shutdown Dispute?

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Partisan deadlock on Capitol Hill has triggered a government shutdown, with Democrats conditioning their support for a stopgap funding bill on health care provisions they say are essential to protecting Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

The U.S. Capitol building on the second day of the government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 2, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

Meanwhile, Republicans say that the Democratic plan would once again open the door to billions of taxpayer dollars flowing to illegal immigrants and other non-citizens.

At the heart of the dispute is whether to keep or repeal provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act and the Working Families Tax Cut Act (WFTCA), signed into law in July, which Republicans said will ensure Medicaid, Medicare, and ACA subsidies are reserved for citizens and lawful residents.

What Do Democrats and Republicans Want?

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, Democrats lack the numbers to pass legislation outright, but they retain leverage in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to advance a spending bill. They are using that leverage to push for continued ACA subsidies and to roll back OBBB/WFTCA provisions enacted in July that they say unfairly target immigrants and low-income households.

Democrats want to make permanent the enhanced ACA subsidies that are set to expire at year’s end, saying that millions of Americans could face sharp premium hikes without them. They also want to prevent the Trump administration from using executive actions to sideline or suspend the ACA provisions.

But their proposal goes further. Section 2141 of the Democratic version of the continuing resolution (CR)—or stopgap funding bill—would scrap parts of the July law that cut off many non-citizens from federally funded health programs, including some who entered the United States illegally.

Democrats describe this as restoring the pre-July status quo and deny any intent to expand federally funded health care to people who are in the United States unlawfully. Republicans call it a deliberate attempt to direct federal health care dollars to illegal immigrants.

🚨 2019 Democrat primary debate:



REPORTER: “Raise your hand if your government plan would provide [taxpayer-funded healthcare] coverage for undocumented immigrants.”



*ALL 10 Dems raised their hand.* pic.twitter.com/FPOxU8aJuz — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) October 2, 2025

While federal law bars illegal immigrants from Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP, and ACA subsidies, Republicans say that repealing the July reforms would reopen loopholes—through asylum, parole, and state schemes—that had effectively extended federal benefits to people in the United States unlawfully.

Republicans say they are open to considering a fix for the expiring ACA tax breaks, but they say the issue should be handled separately. They are backing a straightforward stopgap spending bill with no “riders” that was passed by the House and would fund the government through Nov. 21 at the existing spending level before the shutdown. It does not include any changes to ACA subsidies.

The Rollbacks in Question

Previously, hospitals treating illegal immigrants in emergencies could claim an enhanced federal match rate through Medicaid—in some cases higher than what children or seniors generated. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act ends this “bonus” emergency Medicaid reimbursement beginning in October 2026, saving an estimated $28.2 billion. The Democrat version of the continuing resolution bill would restore it.

Also, pre-July rules allowed many asylum seekers and parolees to qualify for Medicaid or ACA coverage, but the One Big Beautiful Bill Act redefined “lawfully present” to exclude them. The Democrat-proposed repeal reopens eligibility to a group that Republicans say is routinely used to mask illegal entry.

The Democrats’ bill would also reopen a Medicaid financing strategy that was described by the White House as the California “loophole,” which drew down billions in extra federal dollars without state spending, channeling funds into programs covering illegal immigrants.

Taken together, Republicans say, these changes show Democrats are not merely defending ACA subsidies for citizens but actively reversing reforms designed to block taxpayer-financed healthcare for those here unlawfully.

A memo released by the White House on Oct. 1 outlines nearly $200 billion in projected costs over 10 years if these provisions are repealed as Democrats requested.

Democrats say Republicans are distorting their intent. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told CNN on Oct. 1 that “taxpayer dollars cannot be spent on Medicaid or Medicare or the Affordable Care Act related to undocumented immigrants, and not a single Democrat has raised the issue of trying to reverse that federal law.”

Rather, Jeffries added, Democrats are trying to “save the health care of the American people, lower their costs and cancel these cuts,” referring to the July rollbacks.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) accused Democrats of masking the nature of their proposal, which he said would result in nearly $200 billion in spending on noncitizens.

“They have made a decision that they would rather give taxpayer funded benefits to illegal aliens than to keep the doors open for the American people to keep vital services, veteran services, health care and nutrition for women, infants, and children,” he said in a statement.