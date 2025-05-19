What On Earth Has This Got To Do With Pride?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Some bright spark has decided that a Falklands War landing craft is the perfect thing to slap rainbow Pride colours all over to once again mark the LGBTQ event for the entirety of June.

The move has angered veterans, who describe it as “entirely inappropriate” adding “Our Falklands dead will be turning in their graves.”

"The drum doesn't need banging any more."

The Telegraph reports:

Foxtrot 8, which landed Royal Marine and Parachute Regiment soldiers on the South Atlantic archipelago, has been coated in a rainbow vinyl wrap. Portsmouth Historic Quarter, which owns it, commissioned the decoration to mark the 25th anniversary of the ban on homosexuality within the Armed Forces being lifted. But the decoration has been criticised as disrespectful by veterans. A retired senior Royal Navy officer said: “To paint a landing craft that was used in the Falklands War in pride colours is entirely inappropriate. “What next? Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory in rainbow colours?”

Rear Adml Chris Parry, a Falklands veteran further described the display as “quite divisive”.

“Frankly, this battle was fought and won 25 years ago when gays were openly allowed in the Armed Forces,” he said, adding “In fact, the first gay officer in the Navy was in my ship. He was allowed to come out quite openly.”

“This is something that has been fought and won. The drum doesn’t need banging any more,” Parry further urged.

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson remarked “Pride flags have no place on naval ships, in our classrooms, or flying above Government buildings.”

“Let’s stop making everything about what you like to do in the bedroom and get back to work,” Anderson added.

This is yet another example of the demented demand for anything and everything to be gay or trans for no explicable reason.

For example, imagine being a police officer in the UK and having to drive around in this:

Clownworld plod. https://t.co/wRq25Go1c7 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 17, 2025

Perhaps it’s all coming down from Alphabet HQ:

Meanwhile, at Alphabet HQ... https://t.co/5KbXp2tf8c — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 17, 2025

