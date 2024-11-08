This Is What An Electoral Landside Looks Like... And The Consequences For Democrats

Authored by Richard Truesdell and Keith Lehmann via American Greatness,

While there are a few close states not officially yet called, Trump is on his way to what we called several weeks ago, something close to a 312 – 226 Electoral College vote victory.

He’s swept all seven swing states. He made New Hampshire and Virginia competitive, expanding his electoral map and forcing Democrats to spend resources in the race’s waning days.

Best of all, he won a resounding popular vote victory, the final numbers of which will come in the days to come.

What did we learn from Trump’s victory in 2024? It played out much as it did in 2016 with the collapse of the vaunted Democrat “Blue Wall” of Rust Belt states. That it was Harris that had a ceiling below 50%, not Trump. With the exception of just one state, Michigan, where Trump won 49.8% of the vote, Trump won more than 50% of the vote in the six remaining crucial swing states.

Down ballot, Republicans made sizable gains in the Senate and it’s now looking likely that there will be no Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries in place to derail the Trump 47 legislative agenda. Not having to work to be reelected, Trump is, in essence, a lame-duck president when he takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025. On Day One, the Trump Administration can start cleaning house of the Deep State operatives who infest every level of the federal bureaucracy, especially top appointees and executives. And the deportation of criminal aliens will start immediately with the support of both houses of Congress.

That starts with the Department of Justice (DOJ), where on Wednesday it pulled off an unconstitutionally-appointed attack dog, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, from the two federal cases in DC and Florida. The Fani Willis election interference case in Georgia is on life support and faces the prospect of also being shut down by Georgia law. Only in the Alvin Bragg/Judge Marchon Stormy Daniels case in New York does Trump face the prospect of incarceration. But it’s likely until after his term ends, and this will cause far leftists’ heads to explode. Marchon is likely, if he has the good sense, to suspend the sentence while Trump’s attorneys wind the case through the appeals process.

As we said months ago, the real cost of this election for Democrats will be that Trump will get to appoint at least two more Supreme Court justices to replace Clarence Thomas and Samual Alito (who have stayed on the court awaiting a Republican victory in 2025) from a crop of young Conservative jurists in their 40s, so Trump’s impact will last long after both Trump and both of us will be six-feet under.

He might even get to pick Justice Sotomayor’s replacement, giving the SCOTUS a 7 – 2 Conservative majority. More than the false flag of Project 2025, this is what Democrats now face on crucial social issues like abortion (which turned out to not be enough to motivate Republican women to vote against Trump, Senate Republicans, and the incoming Republican/Conservative agenda). With a few Senate races still to be decided, Republicans will control the Senate on their way to a 53 – 47 or 54 – 46 majority. This means that squishy Republican RINOs like Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska will be unable to derail the Trump Train on legislative issues and court appointments.

This is the nightmare scenario for Democrats that absolutely no one is talking about.

Sometimes it’s hard to accept trends that we really want because, as Conservatives, we’re used to disappointment. This election is a good example; we wanted Trump but were ready to accept Harris due to all of the money and power behind her. Yet, the people stepped up and made the right choice. It restored faith in the American electorate.

Thus far, we have not seen the massive cheat that took place in 2020 because the race was never close enough for the cheat to be plausible. Look at this chart comparing the popular vote over the past four presidential cycles:

Source: ZeroHedge

It starts with the 18 million “additional” votes in 2020. Harris did not benefit from the cheat machine this year because:

No pandemic lockdown

Lots of people watching for ballot fraud

The race was not even close, thus the cheating would have been too obvious

Kamala Harris…REALLY?

Look at the trajectory going back when Biden was “elected” in 2020. The Dems figured they could cheat their way into power forever, no matter how incompetent or unqualified the candidate. Putting Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket was their way of sticking a thumb into the eye of America, stating, “We are in control and can do whatever we want, and there is nothing you can do about it.” What effing hubris.

The election cycle’s biggest loser beyond Harris and her buffoonish running mate Tim Walz was Barack Obama and the cadre of so-called celebrities with their nonstop condescension toward America. Obama stands out, continuously expressing his “disappointment” at us. This cipher with a chip on his shoulder has always been the least accomplished person walking into any room yet portrays himself as some sort of statesman with no record of doing anything except feathering his own nest. Even many middle-of-the-road Democrats are tired of this guy and his outsized ego.

Harris is toast; now that she’s lost and conceded, she will be memory-holed by the media and cast out to sea, never to be let anywhere near a position of power—well, maybe in California, the only place where she has any chance whatsoever at being elected to anything. But nationally, a huge embarrassment for Democrats who thought they could nominate a ham sandwich and get away with it.

Democrats are now at a crossroads. They have no leadership that has any credibility due to the laughably ridiculous Harris-Walz campaign. We could write a scathing post-mortem on this but why even bother? This campaign was a joke—a fraud put upon the public by the Democrats who believed they were going to be in power forever and thought they could put a couple of stupid, malleable candidates with mental issues in front of the public and sell them as viable leaders of our country. This is worse than Chauncy Gardner in “Being There.” Chauncy could at least articulate his thoughts, as he fooled everyone into thinking he was some brilliant political and cultural philosopher. These two were a monumental train wreck, particularly when placed next to the Trump/Vance ticket.

The Democrats are in a disastrous position that might not even be fixable for a generation or two. There is no back bench of viable young lefties, only socialists/communists with Big Government positions that can only be implemented in deep blue states (CA, NY, IL, VA, MI) and have no national appeal. And these blue states have a population that is growing tired of the conditions with which they have been living for decades and are now empowered by Trump to effect change.

We strongly sense a cultural shift that is going in our favor. The abject bullshit that we as a nation have been force-fed over the past twenty years is coming to a reckoning that could only take place here in the U.S.

With Trump’s likely SCOTUS appointments and the house cleaning that is likely to take place, it will be glorious to envision. Democrats in the House of Representatives like the reprehensible Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and his bunch will challenge the election results because they have nothing to lose in the effort. They must play to their far-left base to keep them placated so they can retain power in some reduced way. But this will turn out to be theater in the end…and Raskin will be relegated even more to the position of radical weirdo screaming from the back bench, which, we’re sure, he’s okay with.

This is a second Reagan “Morning in America” moment, and it’s grand. It’s time to breathe a sigh of relief that we were correct in our prognostication for the 2024 election result.

The four-year-long Biden-Harris national nightmare is now over. Trump’s decisive win will be the beginning of a decades-long Golden Age of freedom, prosperity, economic growth, and a smaller, more accountable government that actually works for its citizens.

God bless Donald Trump and his band of happy warriors, ready for the battle ahead!