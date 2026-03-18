What Has The Iran War Done To Trump's Approval Rating?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Mainstream coverage of the ongoing Iran conflict has framed it as a potential turning point for the Trump administration, with endless speculation about political damage and shifting voter sentiment.

However, new data presented on CNN tells a far different story. The network’s own senior data analyst Harry Enten delivered a breakdown showing the war has produced virtually no movement in the president’s standing and scant public engagement overall.

Enten stated plainly: “What we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady.”

He added: “This has NOT been a big deal politically.”

Harry Enten devastates CNN viewers when he reveals Democrats have gained NO GROUND on Trump following the war with Iran.



“What we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady.”



“This has NOT been a big deal politically.”



“Americans who say they care a… pic.twitter.com/p2SVC10EBU — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 16, 2026

The numbers back it up. “Americans who say they care a lot about the Iranian situation — look at this — it’s just 45%. Just 45% of Americans say they care a lot about the situation going on in Iran,” Enten noted.

He continued: “So despite all the hubbub, right now we’re talking about less than a majority of Americans who say they care a lot about what’s going on in Iran right now.”

“But take a look at Google searches right now because it just sort of reinforces that point,” Enten further explained, adding “Americans’ Google searches for Iran. Look at this down 84% versus February 28th when of course the current war started in Iran.”

He noted the comparison to pop culture: “And if you look back on Sunday, you look back yesterday searches for the Academy Awards significantly higher are talking about three, four times as high as searches for Iran in the United States of America.”

Enten concluded the segment by saying: “I’m just not thinking that this is necessarily going to be the big political mover and shaker that you might expect.”

“The president’s overall approval rating is the same. It’s the same. It was 41% before the current war in Iran started, and it is 41% now,” he outlined.

“So despite again, all the hubbub, despite all the critics of the president of the United States, what we are seeing right now is a president whose approval rating is steady. And this has not been a big deal politically,” Enten concluded.

This assessment lands against the backdrop of earlier polling that painted the conflict in starkly different terms. A recent Reuters/Ipsos survey found overall support for strikes at just 27 percent, with only 7 percent backing among Democrats and 19 percent among independents. The survey suggested disapproval has climbed to 55 percent in some measures, driven partly by concerns over oil prices and civilian impacts.

Yet Enten’s data suggests that low baseline support has not translated into the kind of sustained political pressure many outlets anticipated. The president’s approval remains unchanged, and broad public interest appears limited.

Media framing has leaned heavily into expectations of fallout, particularly among Democratic critics hoping to erode Trump’s position. Enten’s numbers show no such shift has materialized.

Interest metrics tell their own story. With searches for the Academy Awards dwarfing those for the Iran situation, everyday Americans appear more focused on domestic matters and entertainment than on the foreign conflict dominating cable news cycles.

This disconnect highlights a recurring pattern: elite media narratives often assume foreign policy crises will dominate voter priorities, only to confront data showing otherwise. In this case, the conflict has failed to move the needle on presidential approval or generate majority concern.

The findings arrive as the operation continues without clear signs of broader domestic disruption to Trump’s standing. Public focus remains diffuse, with the war registering as one issue among many rather than the dominant force some predicted.

Americans continue to prioritize their immediate concerns over sustained engagement with developments abroad. The data underscores that media hype has not aligned with actual voter sentiment or search behavior.

This episode serves as another reminder that public attention is finite and often turns elsewhere, regardless of how loudly the narrative machine insists otherwise.

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