What The Hell Happened To Don Lemon? From "Racism Is Over" To White Christian-Hating Radical

In one of his most revealing moments years ago, Don Lemon sat down with Morgan Freeman and admitted exhaustion with the race narrative. “Sometimes, I get so tired of talking about it,” Lemon said. “I wanna just go, ‘This is over. Can we move on?’”

He also once had some sage advice for black people:

Today that same man harasses pastors, calls ordinary churchgoers entitled because of “WHITE SUPREMACY,” and defends mobs that storm Christian services.

Lemon’s dramatic transformation reached a new level this month when he was arrested by federal agents in connection with the anti-ICE mob that disrupted a worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Trump DOJ is now pursuing prison time against Lemon and others involved under federal civil rights statutes protecting religious freedom.

A clear turning point came in March 2024 when Elon Musk terminated a planned partnership for The Don Lemon Show on X. Musk bluntly explained that Lemon’s approach was “just CNN, but on social media” and lacked authenticity.

Lemon responded by calling Musk racist, claiming the billionaire was “not used to having to answer to anyone, especially someone like me who doesn’t look like him.” Musk fired back, placing Lemon in the “stupid asshole” quadrant on a personality-intelligence chart.

Instead of recalibrating toward more independent journalism, Lemon doubled down on the very identity politics he once appeared weary of.

By May 2025, Lemon was in full meltdown mode over the arrival of white South African farmers granted refugee status. He dismissed the entire situation as “this South African farmer bullshit, which is the most blatantly obvious racist shit ever,” arguing Afrikaners could not be legitimate refugees because they “own most of the land and the property.”

In September 2025, while covering Charlie Kirk’s memorial, Lemon spent hours attacking the event for displaying too much Christianity. “What we saw in that arena was not simply faith finding public expression, it was religious nationalism on full display,” he complained, claiming speakers quoting scripture were “demanding submission.”

Then came the January church storming in Minneapolis. Lemon embedded himself with the anti-ICE protesters and livestreamed as they burst into a service, forcing families and children out into freezing temperatures. When criticized, he insisted: “The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable.”

“It’s uncomfortable and traumatic for the people here, but that’s really… that’s what protesting is about,” Lemon further added.

He later ridiculously claimed: “I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them there. We were there chronicling protests… Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism.”

Federal prosecutors disagreed. Lemon was arrested late January 2026 and charged in connection with the incident, including counts related to conspiracy against religious rights.

He was released on his own recognizance but must appear in Minnesota federal court. The Trump administration has signaled it intends to treat this case seriously, with Deputy AG Todd Blanche stating those convicted would face prison time and vowing to properly enforce the FACE Act against attacks on religious services.

Lemon now stands as a stark example of radicalization. Once hinting at fatigue with endless race grievance, he fully embraced it—attacking white Christians, defending disruptions of worship, and raging against any immigration policy that doesn’t fit the left’s narrative.

The Trump DOJ’s willingness to hold him accountable may finally force a reckoning for Lemon and the leftist activists who believe storming churches is protected “journalism.”

