What Is The "Horrible" Discovery DOGE Has Made?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Both President Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have stated that the Department Of Government Efficiency has made a massive discovery, with Trump calling it “horrible.”

Speaking from the podium Tuesday, Leavitt said “There has been a discovery. I hate to leave you hanging on a cliff but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that.”

“But I can confirm there has been a discovery but it’s just not quite ready for release,” she added.

BREAKING 🚨 Karoline Leavitt stuns America and confirms there was a huge discovery by D.O.G.E.



I have seen reports that the discovery is MASSIVE



Buckle up… pic.twitter.com/y0XAPxqio8 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 8, 2025

The comments came after Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that DOGE found something “horrible.”

“We have found hundreds – think of it – just hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud and abuse and waste. They’re still going strong. They found something today that is horrible, it’s horrible,” Trump said, without elaborating.

When a reporter asked what it was, Trump remained coy.

“So what we found – so you’ll find out very soon. What they found is incredible and I give [Elon] a lot of credit. He has some very smart people with him,” Trump said, adding “I want Elon to stay as long as possible.”

President @realDonaldTrump was asked by a reporter on Air Force One about how long DOGE chief @elonmusk will stay in his position. pic.twitter.com/0x7VBOxFyU — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2025

What is it?

Can’t wait to find out what it is and who gets arrested for it! — Not Pucking Around 🇺🇸 (@Jmann213) April 8, 2025

Is this like the Epstein files? We are about to get something massive, then crickets. — Bodo (@Dumbodown1) April 8, 2025

Thats got me wondering about that comment Elon made to Schumer earlier… 🤔 — Nikki (@Nikki_on_X) April 8, 2025

That would be this comment:

Another Elon lie. He wants you to think anyone who dares to stand up to him is committing fraud, meanwhile he’s taking tens of billions from the government. https://t.co/mx4XC06uol — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 8, 2025

Some are calling for less talk and more action.

"Discovery" is one thing… When are people going to be arrested and held accountable for stealing taxpayer money? — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) April 8, 2025

It doesn’t matter unless we start seeing accountability. — Ben (@BS2874) April 8, 2025

Any arrests? — Robert Drummond (@PARobert) April 8, 2025

hope it's not as huge as Epstein or JFK because nothing will happen. — Yoshinabbis (@yoshinabbis) April 8, 2025

How has no one been arrested? — OTTO (@OttoBraun1976) April 8, 2025

We have been "buckled up" for 10 weeks now. Lets make some arrests. — Disciple M (@RegularG84) April 8, 2025

At this point we need less discoveries and more prosecutions. Discoveries are exceeding their quotas and we love it but to say prosecutions are lacking is a major understatement. — Hate Being Censored (@hateBeingCensor) April 8, 2025

Until you make arrests, none of this "MASSIVE" news matters. — JHert2103 (@JHert2103) April 8, 2025

