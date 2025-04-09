What Is The "Horrible" Discovery DOGE Has Made?
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
Both President Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have stated that the Department Of Government Efficiency has made a massive discovery, with Trump calling it “horrible.”
Speaking from the podium Tuesday, Leavitt said “There has been a discovery. I hate to leave you hanging on a cliff but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that.”
“But I can confirm there has been a discovery but it’s just not quite ready for release,” she added.
The comments came after Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that DOGE found something “horrible.”
“We have found hundreds – think of it – just hundreds of millions of dollars of fraud and abuse and waste. They’re still going strong. They found something today that is horrible, it’s horrible,” Trump said, without elaborating.
When a reporter asked what it was, Trump remained coy.
“So what we found – so you’ll find out very soon. What they found is incredible and I give [Elon] a lot of credit. He has some very smart people with him,” Trump said, adding “I want Elon to stay as long as possible.”
What is it?
Thats got me wondering about that comment Elon made to Schumer earlier… 🤔— Nikki (@Nikki_on_X) April 8, 2025
That would be this comment:
Another Elon lie. He wants you to think anyone who dares to stand up to him is committing fraud, meanwhile he’s taking tens of billions from the government. https://t.co/mx4XC06uol— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 8, 2025
