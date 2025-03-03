What If I Told You There Was No Epstein List?

Authored by Nick Bryant

We’ve been bombarded by rumors of the Epstein List, which is thought to be the Holy Grail of the Epstein case. On Wednesday, March 26, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on national television that the “Epstein files” were on her desk, and she was releasing them to the public the following day. She also declared that the “files” contained “a lot of flight logs” and “a lot of names.”

Unfortunately, Bondi’s declaration was much ado about nothing.

So, either she lied on national television, or she didn’t look at the documents on her desk before releasing them. In either case, her behavior was egregious.

I uploaded Epstein’s Black Book to the internet in 2015, and I believe that’s the closest we’ve come to an Epstein List, because the Black Book contains the names of numerous perps. I also uploaded passenger manifests from Epstein’s various sojourns, which, I believe, contain the names of various perpetrators, too. The documentation I released in 2015 had exponentially more information on the particulars of Epstein case than the redacted dreck Bondi released on Thursday.

In the "Epstein List" or "Epstein Files" narrative, each acts like Epstein kept a list of his child molesting clients as if were a travel agent at the Jeffrey Epstein Travel Agency. The Epstein list narrative is problematic because the idea he just kept their names and numbers in his black book at best the Epstein list is wishful thinking, at worst it's a contrived meme.

I've been investigating Epstein et al for many years & here's a video I made about the Epstein coverup. The video has information that no one else has published or broadcasted. It probably contains more meaningful information than Pam Bondi will release. https://t.co/HNBxyRA3iL — Nick Bryant (@Nick__Bryant) February 27, 2025

According to a New York Times Article from July 8th, 2018, federal authorities seized hundreds, possibly thousands, of sexually suggestive photographs of girls who appear underage as well as hand-labeled compact discs with titles like "girls pics nude" and with the namess redacted like "young [redacted] plus [redacted]". Judging by the titles on the discs Epstein was a purveyor of child rap material. The latter disc named by the New York Times is perhaps an indication of blackmail.

A New York Times article from August 29th, 2019 names Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen Leslie Groff, Adriana Ross Nadia Marcinkova, and Haley Robson as procurers or otherwise pimps for the Epstein criminal enterprise. The case that put Maxwell in prison was truly a travesty of Justice. Two of her indictments consisted of conspiracy to entice miners to travel and engage in illegal sex acts and also conspiracy to transport minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Though Maxwell was indicted on two conspiracies none of her criminal cohorts were indicted, which makes absolutely no sense.

Moreover, Business Insider reported that an FBI agent later confessed that hard drives were taken from Epstein's safe. I believe that the impounded discs and hard drives would be an unparalleled source for identifying both perpetrators and victims in the Epstein trafficking network. If federal authorities are truly committed to justice then Americans should be given access toe the names of the perpetrators on the discs and the hard drives.

The following 18-minute video explains why Bondi’s actions were so atrocious for a public who implores that the government provide it with the truth about the most prolific child sex trafficker who’s ever been acknowledged by federal law enforcement.