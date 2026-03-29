This Is What You Get When Commies Are Running NYC...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New York City, already reeling from crime under years of radical leftist rule, now faces a proposal that sounds ripped straight from a communist energy-rationing handbook: mandatory blackouts every night.

Manhattan Assemblywoman Deborah Glick is sponsoring the “Dark Skies Protection Act,” which would require businesses and residents to turn off non-essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Critics are blasting it as a criminal’s dream come true in a city that already struggles with safety after dark.

New York City is proposing a World Economic Forum inspired law that would require a blackout to be put in place to save the energy grid.



Known as the “Dark Skies Protection Act,” it would require businesses and residents to turn off non essential lighting between 11 p.m. and 5… pic.twitter.com/cf6tFXRJvY — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 28, 2026

The bill itself spells out its goals in the legislation: “preserve and enhance the state’s dark sky while promoting safety for people, birds and other wildlife, conserving energy and reducing our carbon footprint, and preserving the aesthetic qualities of the night sky.”

It adds: “Our ancestors were able to experience a night sky full of stars, but now 80% of Americans can no longer see the Milky Way and experience its profound beauty.”

The full pitch on light pollution reads: “Light pollution has many negative impacts, including the disruption of the natural patterns of wildlife, wasted energy and increased output of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gases, interruption of human sleep and other adverse health impacts, and the loss of the aesthetic qualities and cultural significance of the night sky.”

On birds, it states: “70% of bird species migrate each year. And of those birds, 80% migrate at night, using the night sky to help them navigate to and from their breeding grounds. However, as they pass over big cities on their way, they can become disoriented by bright artificial lights, often causing them to collide with buildings or windows.”

No bright idea! Lawmaker wants to force NYC to go dark after 11 p.m. - and critics say it's a criminal's dream bill https://t.co/iA55mpypfo pic.twitter.com/mo3pHA9QNA — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

That’s all well and good, but there is an ongoing rampant crime epidemic in New York City. Is the safety of birds more important in than the safety of people?

Lights used for travel would be exempt, but the bill is already drawing fire.

One observer on X put it bluntly: “Criminal gangs approve this message.”

Another wrote sarcastically: “Good then criminals can maraud the populace under cover of darkness as intended!”

“What could go wrong?” a third asked.

A fourth added: “I’m all for seeing the stars but New York is not exactly a safe place.”

NYS Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar summed it up: “I guess Glick wants to push one last ridiculous idea before she retires.”

The idiotic cherry on top of this maniac idea comes with Times Square getting spared while the rest of the city is plunged into darkness.

This isn’t environmentalism. It’s control dressed up as virtue. In a city where crime already spikes at night and leftist policies have made streets less secure, mandating a nightly blackout is an open invitation for chaos.

This is the exact kind of thing you’d expect to see in a communist hellhole, the inevitable result of that ideology—failing grids, forced darkness, and everyday people paying the price while the system pretends it’s for the greater good.

The same pattern played out in Cuba, where communist mismanagement triggered repeated total grid collapses, leaving millions without power for days and exposing the rot at the core of that system.

New Yorkers wouldn’t be getting safer skies or saved birds—they’d be experiencing rationed freedom while the real problems go unaddressed.

This bill may not pass, but the mindset behind it reveals everything about who’s steering the ship in blue-city America.

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