What's Happening Is Breathtaking...

These are extraordinary times, and I mean that in every literal and historical sense I can muster.

Trump has started a revolution, it’s underway, and I am 100% here for it.

The short story is this is seismic. None of us have lived through what’s unfolding. Trump’s team is operating as if they are battling an internal foe that has taken over America and which seeks its destruction. If this is the case, then my view is they have correctly diagnosed the disease.

Things are breaking very quickly, but fortunately drinking from a firehose is my specialty. As I did during Covid, I will do my best to both catalog and explain the enormous impacts of what we’re currently experiencing.

Consider the issues we faced that nobody seemed to know what to do about, or how to even begin fixing.

The US has the least healthy, shortest-lived population out of every developed country.

The US spends the most, by roughly a factor of 2x more than all other developed countries on its health care, more accurately called sickcare.

US public high school students test out extremely poorly compared to other developed countries in math and reading.

The US government taxes heavily yet still slips $2 trillion deeper in the hole every year, and is more than $36 trillion debt.

Every year on an accrual basis the Social Security and Medicare/caid liabilities expand by many trillions and now total somewhere north of $200 trillion.

In other words, the US is broke, stupid, and fat. And it was getting worse with every passing year.

This is what the last election was actually about. A majority of people said, “Enough!” and voted for real change. Along the way the people who like the system exactly the way it is got nervous about Trump’s chances and tried to kill him in Butler PA on July 13th, 2024.

They missed.

And now the wrecking crew has arrived and is dismantling that sordid, pathetic, anti-American deep state apparatus. That’s what’s actually happening right now. You are living through an extraordinary time.

It’s going to be quite chaotic, possibly very expensive, and may well be have to go through an extensive period of dismantling before we can even begin to rebuild and repair all that has to be torn down.

Let’s consider the case of just the USAID entity. Started by Executive Order by John F. Kennedy, the idea was to dedicate some US funds to helping other countries get ahead. As with all things run by the US government, this noble beginning quickly morphed into a murky amalgam of CIA-run color revolutions, extensive funding of shadowy NGOs with bland names but dark objectives, and the usual fare of DC insider kickbacks and grifts.’

I’m sure it managed to do some helpful things too, but it mainly operated in stick vs carrot mode as it enforced US interests abroad.

A simple idea became a 10,000-person organization with a $40 billion budget.

Enter Trump and Elon Musk. This is the most astonishing of all possible headlines and stories to wake up to:

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Agency for International Development closed its headquarters to agency personnel on Monday following moves by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to exert control over the foreign-aid organization. An email to USAID personnel said that the move was taken by “Agency leadership.” The message said that replies should be directed to an email address that appears to be associated with Gavin Kliger, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as a special adviser to the director of the Office of Personnel Management and who works for DOGE. “At the direction of Agency leadership, the USAID headquarters at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C. will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, February 3, 2025,” the email states. Kliger and DOGE didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. (Source)

Boom!

If you are worried that there’s fraud in an accounting department, you have security march in, and tell everyone to stand up and leave the room because you don’t want to give the fraudsters the chance to clean the files. This is Trump & Elon’s way of saying that they think there’s some real dirt here which they want exposed.

Okay, that means it’s Game On!

The Deep State has been identified and USAID was like the left ventricle of that beating rotten heart.

Continuing with the WSJ article above, nobody was willing to go on record so the WSJ fell back on the old “unnamed officials” mode of weak-assed journalism that we’ve all grown to hate:

“It’s a coup,” said a current USAID official. It was unclear when, if ever, the agency would be up and running again, the official added.

From my perspective, the coup happened when JFK was shot and nobody was held to account, and ever since it’s been one long unbroken string of DC swamp creatures doing unspeakable things for fun and profit.

So, yes, there’s been a coup, but it’s not the one the “unnamed official” is complaining about.

As a reminder, the government is supposed to serve THE PUBLIC and be both responsible and accountable to the public. The USAID folks are aghast that suddenly the public might take a peek at what they’ve actually been up to.

The early results are not pretty.

USAID gave money lavishly to support violent mobs all over the globe, in this case Mike Benz revealing that Africa was a routine target:

If you’re wondering what that must have been like for those poor African nations suddenly beset with mob violence, look no further than various US cities during the 2020 BLM astroturf riots:

I will bet a large pile of money that we’re going to discover that somehow USAID money flowed into these riots. That’s a pretty safe bet given all the other things we’ve already learned including the fact that a FOIA document dump in August of 2024 revealed that USAID has been a hot bed of funding child sex trafficking, labor abuse, and social media threats:

(Source)

Full stop; this is morally repugnant.

(Source)

From the same WSJ article already linked above, we have this totally appropriate quote by Elon Musk:

Musk said earlier Monday that Trump agreed with him that USAID should be closed, telling a live audience on his social-media site, X, that he “went over it with him in detail and he agreed that we should shut it down.” Musk, during that same appearance, said that the administration was closing the agency because “as we dug into USAID, it became apparent that what we have here is not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms.” “There is no apple. And when there is no apple, you just got to basically get rid of the whole thing, that’s why it has to go, it’s beyond repair,” he said

There is no apple. There is only a ball of worms.

In the real world, sometimes it’s just way faster and cheaper to start over. You don’t try and make something that is beyond repair better by pouring more into it. You have to burn it down and start over.

So if I were a USAID staffer, I’d be spiffing up my C.V. while thinking of Elon’s first arrival in the Twitter lobby after purchasing it:

Do we really doubt that the man who wrestled Twitter back from being an overt tool of Deep State censorship and ended up firing 80% of the existing staff while keeping the whole thing running smoothly is going to be any different while tearing apart USAID?

This is exactly what a majority of people voted for in 2024.

But Elizabeth Warren sure hasn’t managed to figure that out:

Yes, Liz, we did elect Elon too. That was part of the deal. We knew exactly who and what we were voting for.

If you are suddenly worried about unelected people doing things that might cause harm to people, then why were you (and continue to be) completely silent about the fact that USAID funneled tens of millions of dollars of direct monetary support to a Chinese research scientist working on coronaviruses who ended up being Patient Zero?

(Source)

Kind of weird, right? You’d think something that was blamed for killing 1,000,000 Americans would somehow make your radar screen, but not old Liz Warren! No sir!

She’s worried that Elon might poke around in the USAID pile and discover that some of her pet disbursement schemes come under public scrutiny.

There’s a LOT more to unpack here, but the point is this. There’s a revolution underway and Trump is running it, and various odious DC swamp creatures are now scurrying like cockroaches after the kitchen light has been flicked on.

The Covid debacle ties back to 2014 which, coincidentally, is the year to which Team Biden backdated Fauci and Hunter’s pardons. That’s the same year, again coincidentally, that USAID began funneling money to Wuhan and Ukraine’s biolabs opened up.

It’s a ball of worms, and it’s about to have an entire box of salt dumped on it.

All of which is to ask, have you planted a garden? By which I mean are you ready? Because this is going to get really bumpy. The economy and financial systems may well crash or seize up.

And that’s if things go well. If the neocon/Deep State raccoons feel like they need to detonate something to survive, trust me, they will. That’s the wild card in all this, and why I continually beg, plead, and cajole people to consider taking steps to build their personal resilience.