What's In A Name? Alaska GOP Succeeds In Stopping Democrats From Stealing The Senate Election

Alaska's election officials may have just saved a U.S. Senate seat from one of the more brazen ballot schemes in recent memory. The state's Division of Elections issued a preliminary ruling this week that Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg is ineligible to appear on the 2026 Senate ballot, dealing a significant blow to Democrats - in what Republicans have characterized as a coordinated Democratic effort to siphon votes from incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan through deliberate name confusion.

US Senator Dan Sullivan (R)

Dan J. Sullivan is a 69-year-old retired teacher who filed to run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate mere days before the late-May filing deadline. Not only is his name virtually identical to the incumbent senator's, but he's also recycled the incumbent's former campaign slogan, and is using a logo similar to the senator's own branding. The attempt to deceive voters is obvious, and under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, where ballot position and name recognition carry outsized weight, the potential for voter confusion was significant and consequential

According to a report from the Anchorage Daily News, Carol Beecher, director of the Division of Elections, made the state's position clear in a letter to Dan J. Sullivan on Wednesday. "Based on a review of the evidence presented and in the Division's possession, the Division has determined that the preponderance of evidence does not support your eligibility for the office of United States Senator," Beecher wrote.

The ruling is preliminary, with the fake Sullivan given until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit additional evidence before the division issues its final decision.

Sullivan's response to scrutiny has been consistent and unconvincing. He denied coordinating with Democratic operatives and presented himself as a legitimate independent GOP candidate, but he also refused to submit a sworn affidavit requested by Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, who announced Monday that the state was investigating his candidacy and warned him he could face exposure for perjury if his sworn answers proved false.

Sullivan called the allegations baseless, argued Dahlstrom's questions were irrelevant, and insisted the state had no "credible basis" to remove him from the ballot. On Thursday morning, after receiving the preliminary ineligibility notice the night before, Sullivan said he would not be available for comment and added, "We decide where we go next."

The paper trail contradicts Sullivan's denials. According to voter registration records attached to formal complaints filed by the Alaska Republican Party, the fake Sullivan listed his party affiliation as "undeclared" as recently as March 26, 2026. Before 2024, he had consistently been listed as undeclared or nonpartisan. Last year, he was affiliated with the Alaskan Independence Party.

Carmela Warfield, chair of the Alaska Republican Party, signed the complaints and charged that Sullivan misrepresented his party affiliation when he filed on May 29. One complaint states, "Despite never having registered as affiliated with the Republican Party, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.'s declaration swears he is a registered Republican," and calls for his declaration to be rejected.

There is also evidence of coordination with Peltola. When the fake Sullivan issued a press release announcing his candidacy, a PDF of that release showed in its metadata that its author was Amber Lee, a left-wing consultant whom the New York Times has described as a supporter of Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democratic former congresswoman and Sen. Sullivan's top challenger in the 2026 race. Peltola's campaign has denied any involvement. Given that the candidate's own press release traced back to a Peltola ally, that denial falls flat.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee moved aggressively on multiple fronts, urging election officials to keep Sullivan off the ballot by citing Alaska rules prohibiting ballot listings that are "confusing or misleading to voters." The NRSC separately asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate and potentially refer the matter to the Department of Justice, alleging his campaign materials mimicked the senator's and that he had previously donated to Democrats, including Peltola herself. Sen. Dan Sullivan and the NRSC have both characterized the Petersburg Sullivan as a sham candidate coordinated with Democratic allies to dilute the incumbent's vote share ahead of the August 18 primary.

The left's fingerprints are all over this. A retired teacher with no real political history, no Republican registration, an Alaskan Independence Party affiliation from last year, a history of donating to Democrats, a press release authored by a Peltola supporter, a logo that mimics the incumbent senator's branding, and a candidacy filed at the last possible moment.

Ranked-choice voting was always going to make Alaska a prime target for ballot manipulation. The ranked-choice voting system enabled Peltola to be elected to Congress in Alaska in 2022, despite Republican candidates receiving more cumulative votes.