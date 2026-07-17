When Socialists Tell You Who They Are, Believe Them

Authored by Jim Davis via AmericanThinker.com,

In a Zoom video call in 2023, a leader of the Democratic Socialists of America said, “Our goal is communism.” It was published as part of a compilation in April 2026.

None of the Democratic Socialists disavowed it. Nobody posted a “clarifying statement” distancing the DSA from that statement.

So that’s who they are. Their goal is communism.

The name of that leader is David Jenkins. He’s a member of the DSA’s National Political Committee, so he ought to know.

He told us who they are, so we should believe him.

Extreme leftist candidates (including DSA candidates) from past elections include

AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar, and Pramila Jayapal.

Cory Booker, Ayanna Pressley, Bernie Sanders, and Cori Bush.

Extreme leftist DSA candidates who have popped up in the current cycle:

James Talarico in the Senate, who has embraced every nutball LGBTQ/trans theory on the planet, wrapped up in a sugary faux Christian coating.

Graham Platner was also running for Senate, after everyone knew about his Nazi tattoo, his active social media account at a site notorious for pedophiles chatting with little kids, and multiple credible allegations from conservative ex-girlfriends. Platner was finally taken down by another credible allegation, this time from a liberal ex.

In the House, a whole tribe of new candidates, including a sociology Ph.D. candidate who started a new “Death to America” campus club, a former associate of the “Blind Sheikh” who masterminded an early bombing attack on the World Trade Center (WTC), and people who think we deserved 9/11.

When people tell you who they are, believe them.

Their strategy is to primary more moderate Dems and take as many of the Democrats’ “safe seats” as possible. In such races, any actual competition is purely intramural, between Democrat factions. Republicans always lose these races in November, and sometimes they don’t even bother to run a candidate. The real battle is the Democrats’ primary.

Cori Bush is the only one from the initial DSA wave of 2016–2022 who “washed out,” by winning primaries for a few years, then losing one to a mainstream Dem. Clearly, she’s being candid about her DSA identity while she’s trying to get back into House of Representatives.

Recently, her campaign posted a group photo from a July 8 meeting of the St. Louis DSA chapter, showing her next to a communist “influencer” named Christopher Winston. He calls himself “BlackRedGuard” online and identifies as a Maoist.

This guy thinks landlords should be shot. He’s suggested he would “execute” a political rival.

From Daily Wire:

Winston can be seen standing next to Bush with a shirt reading “armed minorities.” ... “I’m so proud to have DSA by my side, united in our fight against price gouging, big real estate, and billionaires influencing our politics,” [Bush] said. ... During a stream in March 2024, Winston said that “we’re going to execute you after the revolution” in response to a video leftist activist Shaun King made discussing fraud accusations. Winston said that he hoped that cancer “eats” King’s “a**hole out” and called him an “albino snake.” In other appearances, Winston argued that “burning a Waymo is not political violence” and argued that landlords should be greeted by “a strongly worded letter in the form of a very hot piece of metal.” ... In other statements, Winston pledged to seize homes from landowners and argued that “the ultimate form of international solidarity is to make revolution in the United States.” “Communists don’t want to take away your house. We’ll cancel your mortgage. You can have one house, not a dozen. Excess properties will be taken from landlords and distributed to actual families to live in,” he said in one recent post.

When they honestly tell you such things about themselves, believe them.

None of these people thinks America’s institutions have a right to exist in their present form. America’s institutions, they say, must be torn down and rebuilt into a more diverse socialist/DIE paradise. These are people who think the destruction of the WTC on 9/11 was not only well deserved, but necessary. And they think borders shouldn’t exist.

To illustrate this glorious revolutionary mindset, they’re whining about Elon Musk being the world's first trillionaire. But I don’t think they would have objected if Hunter Biden had been the world's first trillionaire. They have zero interest in cleaning up any of the fraud, greed, waste, graft, and corruption among Democrats.

None of these people thinks Israel has a right to exist at all. Every square inch of Israel, they say, belongs to the glorious and noble Palestinian people, represented by Hamas and Hezb’allah. And we found out on October 7, 2023 how that would end.

Cori Bush and other DSA luminaries haven’t distanced themselves from any of Winston’s statements, or challenged the authenticity of that Jenkins video clip. Their goal is communism.

We must be alert to the fact that political parties similar to the DSA have gained influence or taken control in such allied nations as the United Kingdom and Germany. We must take note of the fact that these are becoming the new sexual assault capitals of the world due to Muslim immigration.

In Australia, a left-wing party has taken charge. Law-abiding Australians are unarmed, which means the criminals are the only ones with guns, producing the Bondi Beach massacre.

We all need to recognize that the DSA and its overseas comrades are poisonous for America and our allies in the rest of the industrialized First World. They are toxic. And here in America, they must be limited to the tiny number of “safe Democrat” seats they’ll eventually have after November.