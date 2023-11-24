Where Europe's 'Far-Right' Has Gained Ground

The media is so anti-common sense that anyone who dares to take any contrary view is called "far-right" as if they are Nazis.

As Armstrong Economics' Martin Armstrong points out, anyone who wants to return just to normal life is now disgustingly far-right.

You have to support World War III, high taxes, lifestyle sacrifice for climate change, and if you do not tell your son in 1st grade that maybe he is really a girl then you are guilty of child abuse, and your children should be taken from you by force.

On Wednesday, the media-labeled 'far-right' populist PVV (Freedom Party), led by Geert Wilders, came out on top in the Dutch parliamentary elections.

The party, which has promised to ban mosques and is calling for a far more restrictive immigration policy, is expected to win between 35 and 37 of the 150 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives; it previously held just 16.

The following map, via Statista's Martin Armstrong provides an overview of the strength of a selection of parties on the so-called 'far right' of Europe's political spectrum.

You will find more infographics at Statista

These political parties have their differences, of course, but can be compared ideologically for, among other things, their strong nationalism and social conservatism.

In Poland, the Law and Justice party (PiS) came to power in 2015. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the PiS-led United Right coalition managed to retain a majority of seats in the Polish Sejm however the coalition lost its majority in the October 2023 parliamentary elections. Nevertheless, it remains in front, and the PiS currently holds 35 percent of seats (42 percent when including its coalition partners).

In Hungary, Viktor Orbán's Fidesz has already been in power for over ten years, and won a landslide victory in the 2022 parliamentary elections. It currently holds 59 percent of parliamentary seats and forms a governing coalition with the Christian Democrat NKDP.

In Austria, the FPÖ came to power in 2017, but after a sharp decline in the 2019 elections, the party now accounts for just 16 percent (down from 28 percent in 2017), a share similar to that achieved by the Rassemblement National after its historic 2022 legislative result in France.

In Belgium, the Flemish nationalist party, Vlaams Belang, currently weighs in at 12 percent, while in Germany, the AfD is down to 11 percent after losing 11 seats in the 2021 federal elections.

Any suggestion that we should return to when there was an immigration requirement and when transgender was a private decision not celebrated on a beer can, and we understood that Mother Nature had cycles all by herself and warming periods marked the rise in civilization and cold periods population declines and nations contracted, that is no longer middle ground; it is 'far-right'.

ArmstrongEconomics' Martin Armstrong concludes, "never in all my years have I ever witnessed the mainstream media so FAR LEFT that they are destroying the very foundation of civilization, and they do not care. The position MUST be their view, and anything to the contrary is evil. This is NOT a free society, nor is this how civilizations are maintained. When you divide the nation in such a manner and impose your will by sheer dictatorship, the end is near."