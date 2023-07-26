print-icon
"Where You're Going It's Much Hotter": Hillary Clinton Blasted After Blaming Weather On Trump Supporters

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023 - 02:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Hillary Clinton was taken apart on Twitter X Tuesday after she appeared to blame hot weather on supporters of President Donald Trump.

“Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office” Hillary posted along with a graphic of alarmist climate headlines.

The responses were instantaneously hilarious:

