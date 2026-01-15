The Whining Of Jacob Frey

Authored by Monica Showalter via American Thinker,

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey launched a lawsuit against the Trump administration for its faithful enforcement of U.S. immigration law, whining loudly that his city was being unfairly targeted because it was run by Democrats while other cities had higher numbers of illegal aliens. He was scored for it, of course, and just found new way to embarrass his city.

According to the Washington Examiner's editorial page:

During his press conference announcing a suit brought by Minneapolis against the Department of Homeland Security, Mayor Jacob Frey questioned why thousands of immigration enforcement personnel, including agents from both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, have been sent to his jurisdiction. If the goal was immigration enforcement, if the goal were simply to look for people that are undocumented, Minneapolis and St. Paul would not be the place where you would go,” Frey reasoned. “There are countless more people that are undocumented in Florida and Texas and Utah. Why are they in these much smaller cities in the middle of the Midwest?” “The answer is very clear,” Frey continued, answering his own question, “It is politics. Florida and Texas and Utah are Republican states. The reason that Minnesota and Minneapolis are being targeted is because you’ve got a Democratic governor, a Democratic attorney general, and you got Democratic mayors.”

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR JACOB FREY suggests ICE actions in his city aren't about stopping murder and crime:



"We are willing to work with people when it's about murder and when it's about crime, but the truth is that this ain't about that."



"Why is the largest scale immigration… pic.twitter.com/Ko91Cn1uJH — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 14, 2026

He seemed to think that was a bad thing.

But based on this plaintive howl, he seemed to think his state was paying some kind of price for federal immigration enforcement, instead of seeing a valuable service performed, which is what the feds are paid to do, as if his state wasn't benefiting from it.

The Examiner pointed out that actually, Frey let the cat out of the bag about the real Democrat agenda, which was amnesty for every illegal once Democrats regain power, and every amnestied illegal a new Democrat voter. So Frey was actually admitting that his voter base was being taken away.

The Examiner also pointed out that the problem was completely preventable, in that Minnesota was a sanctuary state, meaning federal officials had to surge the area to round up illegals, which came in all varieties, while red states with illegals cooperated with federal authorities and got their enforcement done without riots and screaming.

The biggest embarrassment he exposed his city to was the embarrassing reality that these red states were creating jobs that were drawing illegals to work. Minnesota, on the other hand was not creating many jobs, yet it was still drawing large numbers of illegals. Other than government jobs, Minnesota is creating very few real jobs (11,300 in fiscal 2024), signaling that illegals come there for the generous welfare benefits and fraud opportunities. They're not coming for the jobs.

That's an entirely different migrant he's attracting, the welfare sponges who never get off welfare, some of whom use their state cash to finance terrorism abroad. U.S. taxpayers pick up the tab, but only Frey and his fellow Democrats get any benefit.

Small wonder, then, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump announced this week a freeze on visas from countries where disproportionate numbers of migrants come to collect welfare.

Every one of these welfare recipients, when eventually given citizenship, votes Democrat. What they don't do is get off welfare.

Frey, though, has now come crying that the gig is up on his welfare magnet model. Now he will have to try to create non-government jobs. He doesn't have anything else going for his state based on its economic picture.