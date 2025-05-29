Whistleblower: Biden Admin Used Racist Loan Policy Against White Farmers

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A whistleblower from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has charged that the Biden administration was actively operating a policy of forgiving loans to farmers based on the colour of their skin.

NewsNation reports that Biden’s shadow government purposely hurt white US farmers by issuing a loan program that paid “off anyone who wasn’t a white male.”

JUST IN: Whistleblower alleges the Biden Admin purposely hurt white US farmers by issuing a loan program that paid "off anyone who wasn't a white male."



"[Biden] was trying to keep this hushed because of the obvious implications of race-based loan forgiveness."



Question: "So… pic.twitter.com/IaQ6mLo0ld — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2025

The Biden regime “was trying to keep this hushed because of the obvious implications of race-based loan forgiveness,” the whistleblower claims.

NewsNation asked the whistleblower, “So just to be clear, if you were American Indian, Alaskan, Native, Asian, Black, African American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, or Latino … you were told you didn’t have to pay your bills?”

The former official responded “Essentially, yes, that’s correct. And that your loan would be forgiven up to 120% of the loan value.”

The policy was enacted as part of the American Rescue Act, with Section 1005 providing loan relief specifically for “socially disadvantaged” farmers, the whistleblower alleges.

The legislation, passed by a Democratic majority in Congress, states that the Secretary of Agriculture shall “provide payment in an amount up to 120 percent of the outstanding indebtedness of each socially disadvantaged farmer.”

NewsNation notes that some farmers, white ones specifically, sued the government in federal court alleging that the policy was race-based and violated the equal protection clause under the Constitution.

A judge ruled that the loan forgiveness program was “an actual constitutional harm that cannot be undone,” and noted that the fact white farmers “will suffer the harm of being excluded from eligibility for that debt relief program solely on the basis of race … is irreparable.”

The USDA whistleblower also told NewsNation that only minority farmers received a letter informing them of their “potential eligibility as a Farm Loan Programs borrower for a payment under Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act.”

White farmers were also excluded from notifications of a new payment and loan modification program available under the IRA, following the federal ruling.

“It’s not right,” the whistleblower stated, adding “It was discriminatory. Unethical. And the people who pushed it are still in charge of the agency … (those) at the national office. Trump hasn’t gotten rid of them.”

So under Biden, discriminating against white farmers was branded as “equity.” in other words, state sanctioned racism, got it. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 28, 2025

The Biden administration instituted systemic racism on many fronts.



What they did against the farmers they did against all Americans.



It was all about discriminating against white people, specifically males. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2025

If you checked a nonwhite box, you got the free money no matter your financial situation.



People need to be in prison for this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/KaNVzyNUqE — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) May 28, 2025

The USDA whistleblower issued the following statement:

“Over the last four years, the Biden administration left USDA in complete disarray and dysfunction and that’s why farmers were being left behind. The entire farm economy has been hurt by Biden’s inaction. It is absurd that while the Biden Administration was driving up inflation, American taxpayers were forced to fund billions in woke DEI initiatives. No one should be shocked that Biden weaponized bipartisan farm programs to discriminate and provide taxpayer dollars to one group based on race and not on merit. On day one, Secretary Rollins issued a memorandum to rescind all DEI programs. Instead, USDA is reprioritizing unity, equality, meritocracy, and color-blind policies. Secretary Rollins directed USDA to review Inflation Reduction Act funding to ensure that it honors the sacred obligation to American taxpayers—and to ensure that programs are focused on supporting farmers and ranchers, not DEI programs or far-left climate programs. As part of returning the department to normal business operations, Secretary Rollins has ended the four-year-long COVID-19 pause on debt collections. This includes terminating the “Distressed Borrowers” program and servicing those loans. Unlike the Biden Administration, under Trump, USDA does not discriminate and single out individual farmers based on race, sex, or political orientation. Secretary Rollins is working to reorient the department to be more effective at serving the American people and put farmers first. Fortunately, President Trump is taking strong action to support farmers by quickly rolling out programs like the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program that provides $10 Billion in direct assistance to producers. All farmers are encouraged to apply.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.