Whistleblower Video: Unidentified Flying Object Survives U.S. Missile Attack

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) has unveiled jaw-dropping footage showing U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones attempting to shoot down an unidentified flying object off the coast of Yemen in October 2024. The never-before-seen video, provided to Congress by a courageous whistleblower, marks the first known instance of a Reaper engaging an aerial target in a real-world operation, raising urgent questions about what’s lurking in our skies.

The crazy footage captures the moment an AGM-114 Hellfire missile strikes the mysterious object, sending debris flying but failing to destroy it (or... OR... this is a psyop!)

Shockingly, the object - seen cruising steadily before the intercept - continues its path unfazed after the hit, defying the military’s firepower. The video feed, stamped with “LRD LASE DES,” suggests one MQ-9 laser-designated the target for another Reaper’s laser-guided Hellfire missile, TWZ notes.

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time.



October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen.



Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target.… pic.twitter.com/jxJwl0e00S — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2025

Burlison, sounding the alarm on X, shared the clip, writing, “was taken [on] October 30 of 2024. This video is of an MQ-9 drone tracking an orb or this object off the coast of Yemen,” adding, “You’ll see that another MQ-9 launched a[n AGM-114] Hellfire missile that – you cannot see that [other] drone.” He emphasized the footage’s authenticity, stating it “was presented as received from a whistleblower” and that an “independent review is ongoing.”

When pressed for answers, the Department of Defense stonewalled inquiries. “We do not have anything to provide on this,” a defense official curtly told TWZ, leaving Americans in the dark about this bizarre encounter.

The sighting of unidentified objects in our skies is far from new. Previously declassified documents from the Pentagon disclosed that from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, the Department of Defense recorded 757 incidents involving unidentified aerial phenomena. Of these, only 49 cases have been officially resolved, according to the Pentagon’s findings.

“There are reports dating back to the 1930s and 1940s,” UFO researcher James Fox said about the documents, describing “mysterious, glowing, and orb-like objects that emitted very bright light that could just fly rings around the military planes from World War II.”

“This has been well-documented for decades," Fox added. "So either we’ve managed to track the same thing it’s been, [possibly] non-human intelligence, since the 1940s. Or someone has managed to replicate the technology, reverse engineer it and they’re flying it around.”

President Donald Trump fueled speculation in 2020 when he teased insider knowledge about the infamous Roswell incident. “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting,” Trump told his son, Donald Trump Jr., during a podcast. However, not everyone’s buying the extraterrestrial hype. “I've not seen any evidence of aliens,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said at the Milken Institute Global Conference last year. “And SpaceX, with the Starlink constellation, has roughly 6,000 satellites, and not once have we had to maneuver around a UFO. [...] Never. So I'm like, okay, I don't see any evidence of aliens.”