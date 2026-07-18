White DSA Member Inadvertently Exposes Socialist Playbook: "Secret Nazis" Are Fine If They Advance Agenda

Far-left podcaster and Democratic Socialists of America member Emma Vigeland appeared to inadvertently expose the far-left movement's ends-justify-the-means political calculus: Even a "secret Nazi" would be acceptable if the candidate advanced a national socialist agenda.

Vigeland, a former field reporter, producer, and commentator for The Young Turks and identified as a DSA member, also co-hosts The Majority Report with Sam Seder. She explained on a separate Vox podcast that she doesn't care if a progressive or socialist candidate has "Nazi" skeletons in their closet.

"I am wary of over-focusing on an individual's personal character over their platform. You know, I've said this before. I don't really care if say like Bernie Sanders or AOC go home and they're a secret Nazi, but they go out and they vote for the right things. Like we're talking about politician," the DSA member said earlier this month.

Vox host Astead Herndon was astonished by Vigeland's remarks, and asked: "You don't care?"

DSA's Emma Vigeland says she “doesn’t care” if the candidates she supports are "secret Nazis" as long as they vote for their extremist agenda. pic.twitter.com/ukjBuKvGgW — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 16, 2026

Why is anyone surprised anymore? This comes after the political collapse of DSA's Graham Platner, who had a large "Totenkopf" tattoo- a symbol associated with the Nazi SS.

🚨 Graham Platner, a far-left Democrat candidate running for U.S. Senate in Maine, has a NAZI tattoo on his chest



The skull and bones on his chest is called "Totenkopf" and it was used by Hitler's SS pic.twitter.com/IpZaO0Fdi4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) October 21, 2025

What the internet had to say:

I'm confused. Who are the nazis? Is it the MAGA? or is it the DSA? The nazis were "National Socialists" that was the name. So the DSA are the nazis, right? — Igg-norancesbliss (@IgnatzDeZoobnar) July 16, 2026

Is there really any difference between Democratic Socialists and National Socialists? — Ariel (@Ariel72331325) July 16, 2026

The indoctrinated millennials getting into politics are the expected result of the “Marxist Academics in Charge”.



Good luck to all in rooting out this mental cancer. — Frank Lynn (@franklynn059) July 18, 2026

Its because they are the REAL NAZI'S. — MagicSword 23 (@MagicSword23) July 18, 2026

DSA is telling us the playbook.

It doesn’t matter if someone is “a secret Nazi” as long as the rhetoric sounds good and pure!



Sell poison but make it taste like candy. pic.twitter.com/9fyv5UbRtH — Booker G. Washington (@BookerGWash) July 16, 2026

DSA's End Goal:

DSA's nation-killing agenda to collapse America:

The DSA is such a liability for the Democratic Party that a prominent Bill Clinton insider took the time to write up a Wall Street Journal op-ed that said: "Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests."