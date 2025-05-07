print-icon
White House Chief Of Staff Clarifies "Due Process" For Deporting Illegals In 4 Words...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has shared a succinct definition of the “due process” leftists are continually referencing regarding the issue of deportation of illegal aliens.

It’s not complicated.

That about covers it.

Well, British people might argue with that point, but you catch the drift.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway hit the nail on the head when discussing the “due process” Democrats are so eager to bring up over and over.

“It’s hard to take people in good faith when they’re talking about due process and rule of law, when they didn’t care at all about due process and rule of law when the border was completely open to bring in tens of millions of illegal immigrants,” she urged.

“That’s why there’s this nationwide injunction case before the Supreme Court is so important,” Hemingway continued, adding

“You had an election. Donald Trump was very clear that he wanted to shut down the border, and he wanted to deport people who were here illegally. And people voted for that.”

“And now you have all of these rogue lower level judges who are, frankly, embarrassing the Supreme Court with these temporary restraining orders and nationwide injunctions, where they’re saying, we don’t care who won the election, we’re going to pretend that Joe Biden is still president or that Kamala Harris won the presidency,” Hemingway further emphasised.

*  *  *

