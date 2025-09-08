White House Deputy Chief Of Staff: 'Massive Scandal' Uncovered In D.C. Crime Stats

Via American Greatness,

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is warning that an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into whether Washington D.C. officials manipulated crime statistics is in the process of uncovering a “massive scandal.”

At an Oval Office press conference, Miller told reporters that when the results of the investigation are finally that, “It will stun you,” adding, “Even though D.C. had the worst crime in America–honestly measured–it dramatically understated how bad it was.”

Miller said that DOJ investigators have uncovered evidence that crime data was manipulated to the point that some murders and homicides were falsely reported as accidents.

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff also assured reporters that the full extent of the manipulation “will be uncovered and it will all be brought to light.”

Miller told reporters that he’s had the opportunity to visit with police officers in the city who tell him that members of the public are going up to them and thanking them for finally being able to enjoy their parks and “walk freely at night without having to worry about being robbed or mugged.”

Last month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) informed Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith, in a letter, that his committee is “investigating disturbing allegations that DC crime data is inaccurate and intentionally manipulated.”

Comer told Smith that a whistleblower “with direct knowledge of internal MPD operations and crime data discussions” told his committee that “crime statistics were allegedly manipulated on a widespread basis and at the direction of senior MPD officials.”

In his letter to Smith, Comer notes, “The whistleblower stated this manipulation is accomplished by supervisors — with only a cursory understanding of the facts and circumstances of the crime — ignoring the judgement of patrol officers who actually interviewed witnesses and collected evidence by recommending reduced charges.”

MPD District 3 Commander Michael Pulliam, was reported last month to have been under investigation for allegedly manipulating crime statistics for his district, although Comer told Smith in his letter that, “Unfortunately, this practice does not appear to be isolated, nor is it a recent development.”

MPD data had shown violent crime decreases across all seven police districts, although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said MPD leadership only found anomalies in data reporting in one district.