White House Does Not Mention 'Transgender Day Of Visibility' on Spanish-Language Accounts

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

In yet another display of selective pandering and political hypocrisy, the Biden Administration notably did not make any mention of “Transgender Day of Visibility” on its Spanish-language social media accounts, instead only referring to it on the normal English-language accounts.

As reported by the Daily Caller, the “Transgender Day of Visibility” was announced by the Biden White House to be on the same day as Easter Sunday, March 31st, a move that sparked widespread backlash and ridicule. While the White House’s X and Facebook accounts posted about it on Sunday, the Spanish-language versions, “La Casa Blanca,” made no such mentions of the new holiday.

However, both the English- and Spanish-language accounts did make posts commemorating Easter itself.

When White House spokesman Andrew Bates was asked about the discrepancy, he dodged the question completely and instead tried to turn it back around on conservative media.