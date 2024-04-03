White House Does Not Mention 'Transgender Day Of Visibility' on Spanish-Language Accounts
Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,
In yet another display of selective pandering and political hypocrisy, the Biden Administration notably did not make any mention of “Transgender Day of Visibility” on its Spanish-language social media accounts, instead only referring to it on the normal English-language accounts.
As reported by the Daily Caller, the “Transgender Day of Visibility” was announced by the Biden White House to be on the same day as Easter Sunday, March 31st, a move that sparked widespread backlash and ridicule. While the White House’s X and Facebook accounts posted about it on Sunday, the Spanish-language versions, “La Casa Blanca,” made no such mentions of the new holiday.
However, both the English- and Spanish-language accounts did make posts commemorating Easter itself.
When White House spokesman Andrew Bates was asked about the discrepancy, he dodged the question completely and instead tried to turn it back around on conservative media.
“That’s the case with most tweets from the English language account,” said Bates.
“We’re grateful that FOX agrees with President Biden about recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility, having previously tweeted, ‘Trans Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people. To all the transgender men, women and non-binary folx, we see you and stand with you.’”
“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” Bates said in a later statement.
“Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”
The “Transgender Day of Visibility” is one of over 50 pro-LGBTQ commemorative days now recognized by the Biden Administration and multiple far-left groups.