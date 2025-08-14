White House Orders DEI Review Of Smithsonian Exhibits Ahead Of Nation's 250th Birthday

Authored by Victoria Friedman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The White House on Aug. 12 ordered an internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions to ensure that all public-facing content aligns with President Donald Trump’s directive to celebrate U.S. exceptionalism.

People visit the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on the National Mall in Washington on April 3, 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

In a letter sent to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, the White House outlined the steps that it expects the organization to take in the review, including examining websites, social media content, and educational materials “to assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals.”

The review comes as the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, with White House officials saying that “it is more important than ever that our national museums reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.”

The review will initially focus on eight museums—including the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian—with additional museums to be reviewed in a second phase.

This initiative “aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” White House officials stated in the letter.

The letter referenced Trump’s executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” signed on March 27.

The order aims to counter the “revisionist movement,” which Trump described as a concerted effort to rewrite American history and replace facts with “a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.” Trump singled out the Smithsonian in the order, saying it had come under the influence of a “divisive, race-centered ideology.”

‘Focusing on Americanism’

The Smithsonian has been asked to provide the White House team with several documents—some due within 30 days of receiving the letter—including its programming for the 250th anniversary, exhibition plans and supporting materials, and lists of invited speakers and events.

Scheduling interviews with curators and senior staff, the submission of other documentation, and the finalizing of updated plans to celebrate the nation’s birthday are expected within 75 days.

Within 120 days, museums have been directed to begin implementing content corrections, where necessary, “replacing divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions across placards, wall didactics, digital displays, and other public-facing materials.”

White House officials stated in the letter that they viewed the process as a collaboration and an opportunity for museum staff to “embrace a revitalized curatorial vision rooted in the strength, breadth, and achievements of the American story.”

“By focusing on Americanism—the people, principles, and progress that define our nation—we can work together to renew the Smithsonian’s role as the world’s leading museum institution.”

The Smithsonian Institution is a “museum, education and research complex of 21 museums and the National Zoological Park, as well as research facilities,” and is about 62 percent federally funded, with its federal budget totaling more than $1 billion, according to its website.

The Smithsonian Institution told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement on Aug. 13: “The Smithsonian’s work is grounded in a deep commitment to scholarly excellence, rigorous research, and the accurate, factual presentation of history.

“We are reviewing the letter with this commitment in mind and will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents.”

Rolling Back DEI

The review is in line with the Trump administration’s wider efforts to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion ideology from government, education, the military, and other U.S. institutions.

In February, Trump removed the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, installing a new board with himself as chairman.

The president had criticized the Kennedy Center for promoting what he called “anti-American propaganda” and promised to realign its mission with his “vision for a Golden Age of American Arts and Culture.”

On Jan. 29, Trump signed an executive order laying out his administration’s plan for the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebration next year.

The White House said this executive order will fulfill Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to bring “not just one day of celebration, but an entire year of festivities across the nation.”

Ryan Morgan contributed to this report.