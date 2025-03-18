print-icon
White House Releases Savage Video Directed At Deported Criminals

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following the successful deportation of hundreds of violent Tren De Agua gang members, Trump’s White House shared a video of the shackled illegal aliens being sent to a mega prison in El Salvador, set to a fitting theme song.

The footage shows the criminals being patted down and packed on planes all to the tune of 1998 song “Closing Time” by Semisonic.

The song features the lyrics “Closing time…You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. ”

The deportation flights were carried out despite a rabid leftist federal judge attempting to block Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the removal of the violent Venezuelans.

The Obama appointed Judge James Boasberg even issued an emergency order to turn around the flights in mid air and bring back the gang members to the US.

The flights were already over international waters due to the quick thinking of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

How much does one have to hate America to order flights full of the worst murderers and rapists to be turned around and brought back?

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele mocked the judge and later posted video of the gang members being taken off the flights and to the mega prison.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that MS-13 gang members we’re also on the flights, including two leaders of the notorious gang.

Pam Bondi also released a statement, stating, “Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans.”

Border Czar Tom Homan also noted that the judge was literally asking for terrorists to be brought back to the country.

