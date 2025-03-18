White House Releases Savage Video Directed At Deported Criminals

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following the successful deportation of hundreds of violent Tren De Agua gang members, Trump’s White House shared a video of the shackled illegal aliens being sent to a mega prison in El Salvador, set to a fitting theme song.

The footage shows the criminals being patted down and packed on planes all to the tune of 1998 song “Closing Time” by Semisonic.

The song features the lyrics “Closing time…You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. ”

🎶You don't have to go home but you can't stay here🎶 @CBP pic.twitter.com/yWWhlvKQrb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

The deportation flights were carried out despite a rabid leftist federal judge attempting to block Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the removal of the violent Venezuelans.

The Obama appointed Judge James Boasberg even issued an emergency order to turn around the flights in mid air and bring back the gang members to the US.

The flights were already over international waters due to the quick thinking of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

REPORT: Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller secretly orchestrated the Venezuelan gang members' flights to El Salvador to get the criminals out of the country before an activist judge could take action.



Brilliant.



According to Axios, the Trump administration *ignored* the court… pic.twitter.com/oojJSyxWgL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 16, 2025

How much does one have to hate America to order flights full of the worst murderers and rapists to be turned around and brought back?

If you find yourself supporting officials that work for these criminals to be returned to the US, not only are you lost, you’re also complicit in every crime they commit — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 16, 2025

Democrats are mad that Trump deported foreign terrorists who came into our country illegally and r*ped, k*lled, robbed, and assaulted Americans. pic.twitter.com/iJZZZwSAxS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Democrats are fuming that Trump deported foreign terrorists.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/Jlkq87cyBU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2025

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele mocked the judge and later posted video of the gang members being taken off the flights and to the mega prison.

Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).



The United States will pay a very low fee for them,… pic.twitter.com/tfsi8cgpD6 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that MS-13 gang members we’re also on the flights, including two leaders of the notorious gang.

We have sent 2 dangerous top MS-13 leaders plus 21 of its most wanted back to face justice in El Salvador. Also, as promised by @POTUS, we sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 16, 2025

Pam Bondi also released a statement, stating, “Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans.”

Attorney General @PamBondi on the Alien Enemies Act:



"I think an old law is a virtue, not a vice… Our Founding Fathers knew exactly what they were doing… Tren de Aragua is a foreign arm of the Venezuelan government… They have invaded our country." pic.twitter.com/6kymLoudfu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 18, 2025

.@PressSec: "@POTUS signed a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act against Tren de Aragua members who have invaded our country … @POTUS invoked this authority to deport nearly 300 of them who are now in El Salvador, where they will be behind bars where they belong." pic.twitter.com/LdPyvviBnV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan also noted that the judge was literally asking for terrorists to be brought back to the country.

Tom Homan SLAMS activist judge who abused his authority by trying to order a plane carrying terrorists to return to the US which was already over international waters:



“They’re terrorists! They’ve been designated terrorists!” pic.twitter.com/cAAsdN7tC1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

