White House Report Reveals Top Earners, Staffers Working For No Salary

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Trump administration on Thursday released its yearly report that shows the salaries for White House staffers, also revealing officials who aren’t accepting salaries at all.

The White House on July 1, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

The report shows that the top earner in the White House is Jacalynne B. Klopp, a senior adviser who is earning $225,700 per year. She is followed by an associate counsel, Edgar Mkrtchian, who is earning $203,645 annually.

About 33 senior White House staffers, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt, chief of staff Susie Wiles, border czar Tom Homan, trade adviser Peter Navarro, adviser Stephen Miller, and Director of Presidential Personnel Sergio Gor, are each earning $195,200 per year, according to the disclosure.

There is a handful of officials listed in the report, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his capacity as national security adviser, who are being paid nothing. The current cryptocurrency czar, David Sachs, as well as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Paula White, are also being paid $0.00 each, it shows.

President Donald Trump’s compensation isn’t listed in Thursday’s salary disclosure, and neither is Vice President JD Vance’s compensation.

The pay scheme for a president is provided under federal law. A president is to earn a base salary of $400,000 along with a $50,000 expense allowance.

During his first term, Trump donated his salary to government agencies. In May, he indicated he would do the same during his second term.

“I do something that no other president has done, they think maybe George Washington has done. I contribute my entire salary to the government, back to the government. And I’m doing it again,” Trump said during remarks on May 4.

“It’s a substantial salary. It’s a half a million dollars a year or $550,000 a year, four years—a couple of million dollars,” he said, making reference to the salary and expense allowances.

An archived White House page shows that Trump, during his first year in office, donated his salary to initiatives that he deemed as having “national significance,” including to the National Park Service and the Department of Education.

In May, Trump said that media outlets are refusing to cover his salary donations.

“I never got a story saying I gave it,“ he said at the time. ”Nobody cared if I gave it. I guarantee if I didn’t give it, there’d be a big story.”

Throughout his second term, Trump has vowed to slash fraud, waste, and abuse from the federal government, establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January. That task force was headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who had worked under the Trump administration for several months before departing within 130 days, when his special government employee status expired.

In June, Trump reported more than $600 million in income from crypto, golf clubs, licensing, and other ventures in a public financial disclosure report. The annual financial disclosure form, which covered the 2024 calendar year, showed that his push into cryptocurrency added substantially to his wealth. He also reported large fees from developments and revenue from his other businesses.

Forbes magazine has estimated that Trump is worth around $5.3 billion as of Thursday.

Reuters contributed to this report.