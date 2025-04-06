White House Skewers Obama & Kamala After They Crawl Out Of Holes To Attack Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Trump White House fired back after both Kamala Harris and Barack Obama came out of the woodwork to bad mouth the President, effectively telling audiences ‘we told you so,’ playing off the left’s ongoing hysterical moral panic.

During a speech at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, Obama stated “Look, I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that’s a specific policy.”

He continued, “I’m more deeply concerned with a federal government that threatens universities if they don’t give up students who are exercising their right to free speech.”

“I am more troubled by the idea that a White House can say to law firms, ‘If you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively,” Obama further whinged, adding “That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”

Obama went on to accuse Trump of attempting to “destroy” the global trading order, stating “in the last two months, we have seen a U.S. government actively try to destroy that order and discredit it.”

He further complained, “And the thinking, I gather, is that somehow, since we are the strongest, we’re going to be better off if we can just bully people into doing whatever we want and dictate the terms of trade all the time, and if we see a piece of land, be like, ‘who’s going to stop us? Greenland looks good.’”

Elsewhere in the speech, Obama stated “imagine if I had done any of this. I just want to be clear about this. Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. You’re laughing, but this is what’s happening. Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings.”

He continued, “We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies. It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.”

Obama: Imagine if I had done any of this. Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps. Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed… pic.twitter.com/htecKDCbyi — Acyn (@Acyn) April 4, 2025

These comments immediately prompted respondents to note that Obama did worse things during his time in office.

Obama is back to whine about Trump: "Imagine if I had done any of this."



"It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me."



The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News… pic.twitter.com/RID0eoZ9om — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

The cut off text reads…“The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News journalist, sued nuns over the birth control mandate in the ACA, spied on Trump, lied to Americans about Benghazi, armed cartels resulting in the death of a Border Patrol agent, and his CIA spied on congress.“

That US citizen he droned to death says "Hold my Predator." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 5, 2025

He sued nuns, sent the IRS after conservative book groups, and droned an American citizen for saying the same things pro Hamas students are saying on college campuses today. https://t.co/T2xWw6r78X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2025

He also sicced the IRS on the Tea Party and neutralized them as a political force—not to mention using his DOJ to walk guns to Mexico that got a border patrol agent killed.



You don’t have to “imagine” much with Barack Obama. — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) April 5, 2025

He also tried to blame the Benghazi fiasco on a YouTube video. — Zeke (@Old_Stoolie) April 5, 2025

He spied on a candidate from the opposing party. He politically attacked the incoming administration using lawfare. What he did is far worse than Watergate. He should be arrested. — Never forget 🇺🇸❤️ (@kathy25932350) April 5, 2025

He did far worse and set back race relations 50 years. There's a reason he's called the Divider-in-Chief. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) April 5, 2025

Imagine if your IRS was aggressively scrutinizing and denying Conservative groups tax exempt status. Imagine you saying “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” to get Obamacare passed and cost won’t rise. Imagine you touring Europe when first elected to go on the… — Scott Rech (@srech3) April 4, 2025

Speaking at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, Harris whines about “progress” being halted and claimed too many people are remaining “quiet” as the country is being subjected to “unconstitutional threats.”

“What has changed is that there is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country, and I understand it,” she said, adding “But we’re seeing people stay quiet. We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats, and these are the things that we are witnessing each day in these last few months in our country.”

“And it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because, you know, there were many things that we knew would happen, many things — I’m not here to say ‘I told you so,’” Harris proclaimed before bursting into her finger nails on chalkboard cackle.

Kamala Harris delivers a speech about the current state of the U.S. at the ‘Leading Women Defined’ summit:



“There were many things we knew would happen… I’m not here to say I told you so.” pic.twitter.com/iOACWXtKnb — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2025

The White House responded with two succinct paragraphs.

“During her time in office, Kamala Harris presided over the weaponization of our justice system against political opponents, the coercion of social media companies to censor free speech, and the wholesale destruction of our country’s economy and borders,” White House spokesman Kush Desai wrote in a statement.

“Neither she nor Barack Obama, who wrote off worker layoffs by saying ‘some of those jobs of the past are just not going to come back’, are in any position to weigh in on the merits or constitutionality of the Trump administration’s historic action to put Americans and America First,” he added.

@AskPerplexity what is Kamala referencing when she said “I told you so” or is this just political hyperbole? — Coach Suttor (@JJSuttor) April 5, 2025

I'm still 100% confident she would have been a horrible president. — Dr Jack (@DrWhatInTheHell) April 4, 2025

Thank god she didn’t win — thehopczar (@thehopczar) April 5, 2025

Totally incompetent and devoid of logic and perspective economically and intellectually! — Garro (@Futbol4all) April 5, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.