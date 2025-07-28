"Whites Only" Town Draws Anger While "Blacks Only" Town Gets Applause

Last week, Cincinnati, OH made the national news after video footage went viral of crowds exiting a "black culture" jazz music festival. Marauding groups of the fatigue subset (the usual suspects) attacked at least three unsuspecting white victims as they walked along the bustling business district. One victim was an older man who was stomped and punched repeatedly into the road by multiple assailants. Another victim was a woman who was beaten unconscious.

Why did they do it? Because those people were convenient targets, it would seem. Or, perhaps simply because they were the most convenient white targets. It's hard to say, but one can make an educated guess according to the evidence and common sense.

If this garbage persists, federal funding must be cut. The group should face hate crime charges. A mob of Blacks brutally attacked a white man and woman at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival.

‼️BREAKING‼️



Extremely brutal attack on a couple in Cincinnati Music Festival.

victim of a black mob at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival being BRUTALLY assaulted for no reason

Most witnesses filmed the incidents or laughed. Keep in mind that if this was a group of white attackers targeting lone black victims, the national news would be in an uproar and there would be riots in the streets. As it stands, the Mayor of Cincinnati and the media have only briefly acknowledged the violence because it was exposed on social media. The discussion will disappear down the rabbit hole in a week or less as with all such crimes.

As the "black fatigue" debate continues, the general consensus is that solutions are few and difficult due to Democrat leadership in most major cities and also legal structures that prevent any separation of conflicting groups based on race. As Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert cartoon strip, famously noted after discovering a poll in which over half of all black respondents said they don't like white people:

“Based on the way things are going, the best advice I can give to White people, is to get the Hell away from Black people. There’s no fixing this. You just have to escape.”

Apparently some white Americans took this revelation to heart. One group called "Return To The Land" has launched an initiative in Arkansas with the goal of building a town of people limited to traditional values and European descent. The project, operating on private club laws on a 150 acre expanse, has of course draw the ire of numerous activist groups and the leftist media.

The group was at least partially inspired by efforts in South Africa by Afrikaners to protect themselves from genocidal black communist movements in the region. Some towns in South Africa have formed with exclusively white residents and farmers. This comes after thousands of murders which they argue are race related.

Black commentators refer to the group as "white supremacist" (they are actually separatists, not supremacists) and call for their organization to be taken down through lawsuits.

The obvious question needs to be asked: Why do these critics care? Calls for black Americans to separate and isolate from whites have been rampant the last several years and such efforts are widely applauded. The low IQ commentators above ask what would happen if "blacks tried to do the same thing"? If they did a modicum of research they would discover that black Americans already have, many times.

In fact, only a few years ago the media was lavishing praise on a blacks only town called "Freedom" being established in rural Georgia. There were no accusations of malice or racism, only rivers of fanfare.

The double standard is clear. Black only town = stunning and brave - White only town = evil and fascist.

Black critics argue that the Return to the Land project is unnecessary because rural towns across America are already predominantly white. If this is true, then why does one more white town enrage them so much?

Maybe it's not so much quiet separation that bothers leftists; it's the open and loud call to separate that angers them. It's the lack of fear on the part of white Americans. It's important to understand that for decades progressives have used the power of white guilt to facilitate gains in political power and social influence. But what happens when that guilt disappears?

Ideally, none of this would be needed and all groups within the US could unite around a shared culture of American values. However, this is not the case. Far-left ideology has permeated the black community and ghetto culture has made coexistence impossible in the majority of cases. A percentage of black Americans are waking up to the problem and are trying to reverse course, but it may be too late.

In terms of legality, the Arkansas group will certainly face a multitude of challenges. Laws regarding private clubs do allow for discrimination, but not for skin color. Selective membership can be applied for groups that are based on a shared ancestry (an Sub-Saharan African Women's club can legally discriminate against anyone who is not descended from Sub-Saharan Africa, for example). This may be why Return to the Land specifies that they are looking for people of European descent (a majority percentage of European DNA). It gives them legal latitude to block entry to certain undesirables.

How the group handles private property is another matter. There are legal loopholes that allow for the group to congregate in the same area, as long as traditional property sales don't involve discrimination. Access to the property would therefore have to be tied somehow to private club laws. Return to the Land specifically notes on their website that they do not engage in real estate sales or rentals.

The separation, though, is not just about genetic heritage, it's also about principles and culture. Beyond the legal debate, it's fair to ask if people should be free in general to choose their associations; to choose who they live close to? Logic and reason would say "yes". Why is it okay for one group (black Americans) to build their own town, but not okay for another group (white Americans)?

Why are leftists insistent on forced associations, particularly when it comes to whites?

Because that is how they accumulate power. The most productive group, the most wealthy group, must be forced to feed the needs of all orbiting groups. Minority groups can be tribal but white Americans cannot, because they are the resource pillar needed for the socialist machine to function. Separation undermines the foundations of the multicultural agenda, but also the socialist economic agenda. The progressive structure falls apart if enough whites walk away. It's happening now in South Africa and the same result would be inevitable in the US.