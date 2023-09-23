Who Could Have Seen This Coming? All Over America, Blue Cities Are Facing A Severe Shortage Of Police Officers

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

It turns out that we really do need the police after all. Do you remember a few years ago when blue cities all over the nation wanted to defund the police? Needless to say, that didn’t work out too well. Wherever police budgets were slashed, crime rates shot up. Today, we are in the midst of a massive crime wave that is sweeping the country. In fact, it has gotten so bad that even many our most liberal politicians are desperate to restore law and order. But that won’t be so easy, because after everything that has transpired blue cities are discovering that they are having a really difficult time finding enough warm bodies to serve in their crime-ridden communities.

Just look at what is happening in Minneapolis. Since the death of George Floyd, the number of officers serving in the MPD has fallen by about 35 percent…

The Minneapolis Police Department is experiencing historically low staffing shortages, with ranks down approximately 35% since the death of George Floyd in 2020. According to a June report from the Department of Justice, the MPD had 892 sworn officers in 2018, but that number has since dropped to just 585. An officer told the DOJ that the police department’s morale “is at an all-time low.”

Once upon a time, Minneapolis was one of the most beautiful cities in the country.

But now it is a crime-infested hellhole, and at this point the city “has one of the lowest ratios of police officers to population” in the entire nation…

Some days, the department has only four officers working a given precinct, the outlet reported. The MPD is often so understaffed that it does not have anyone available to work the station’s front desk. Minneapolis has one of the lowest ratios of police officers to population, with 1.4 officers per 1,000 residents, while the national average is 2.4.

Similar things could be said about San Francisco.

The “City by the Bay” is one of the epicenters of our rapidly growing national drug crisis, and they are having such a hard time finding police officers that they have decided to start recruiting in Texas…

San Francisco is trying to recruit cops from Texas as it faces a shortage of officers, after businessman Marc Benioff slammed the city’s homeless and drug problems. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is visiting four Texas university campuses throughout the month as part of a new recruitment drive. Candidates from outside of the state of California will take a written test, a physical ability test and an interview to see if they make they cut.

Yes, things have really gotten this bad.

Blue cities are having such difficulty hiring police officers that they must try to recruit them from red states.

This month, the SFPD will be making recruiting trips to four different Texas universities…

Texas Southern University in Houston;

Sam Houston State University in Huntsville;

Prairie View A&M University; and

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi.

If you always dreamed of serving as a police officer in a lawless city with hordes of drug addicts, this is your chance.

In Prince George’s County just outside of Washington D.C., authorities have decided to search for hundreds of new recruits in Puerto Rico because the shortage of police officers has become so severe…

Officer shortages are so dire in the Washington, D.C., area that one county police department is planning to send officials to Puerto Rico in an attempt to bring back hundreds of new recruits, the department announced Monday. Law enforcement officials in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, which borders D.C., told the city’s Fox affiliate that they plan to travel to the Caribbean island “soon” in an attempt to hire the roughly 350 officers they need to achieve a full staff. In addition to the tropical recruitment trip, the county’s police department is targeting Hispanic communities at parades and other events across the country and running ads in Spanish.

At least they are still trying.

Other communities seem to have given up completely.

In Seattle, citizens are being instructed to “give up their car keys” and to give criminals “whatever they’re looking for” when they inevitably encounter violent thugs…

The best thing to do if you are ever confronted by criminals while in Seattle is to simply give them “whatever they’re looking for,” according to King County Sheriff David Robinson. Instead of trying to fight criminals when they attempt to, say, steal your car, Robinson suggests that residents and visitors of Seattle “give up their car keys” and avoid provoking these robbers and thieves. “Give the criminals what they want,” Robinson told Seattleites about how to live in their city, which is currently facing the highest violent crime rate in 15 years.

I have been to downtown Seattle, and I don’t plan on going back any time soon.

Of course these days you can literally be robbed anywhere.

On Sunday, a wealthy man in Connecticut was actually carjacked inside his own garage…

A Connecticut man pulled his Aston Martin convertible into his garage Sunday and encountered two masked men who attacked him and stole the vehicle in a brazen broad daylight carjacking captured on home security video. “Get out, get out,” a masked man can be heard telling the victim as he sits in his own Bayberry Lane garage in an exchange captured by a Ring camera in the corner of the room. A second man opens the passenger door and then rifles around inside another luxury car parked to the side.

Driving an expensive vehicle can be fun.

But in our current social environment, it makes you a target.

It appears that those two criminals followed that man home.

Sadly, this sort of crime is rapidly rising all over the nation.

So from this point forward, make sure that nobody is following you when you are headed back to where you live.

If you do suspect that you are being followed, pull into a gas station, but don’t get out.

Circle around and watch to see if the vehicle that was potentially tailing you follows suit. If you are still being followed at that point, call the police and head toward the nearest police station. Only really stupid criminals will follow you there.

I wish that we did not have to constantly be on guard like this, but it is imperative to understand that our society has been fundamentally transformed.

Lawlessness reigns in major cities all over the United States, and I fully expect violent crime to get even worse during the years ahead of us.

* * *

