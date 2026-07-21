"Who The F**k Is This?": Jon Stewart Thinks He Discovered Trump's Body Double

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

Jon Stewart spent a chunk of Monday's Daily Show convinced America had just unlocked a secret presidential spare after spotting a mysterious figure strolling behind President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

The late-night comic was already deep into his usual routine of roasting Trump when he focused on the appearance of someone who resembled the President in the background of the Trump's gaggle with reporters.

Stewart had been needling Trump for lingering onstage during Spain's trophy celebration after their 1-0 win over Argentina, calling him "Cankles Muldoon" and asking, "What the f*ck are you doing on the stage? It's for the players!"

"Is that a backup Trump?!" — Jon Stewart shocked by what is going on in the background during Trump's interview pic.twitter.com/eeici9NQfL — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) July 21, 2026

He then played the clip of Trump telling reporters the tournament was "four times greater than any FIFA ever held," before the president upgraded the claim: "That is probably about five times actually, they're telling me today."

Stewart's response: "How do you hold 'a FIFA'? How could our FIFA be four times greater than any other FIFA? ... Is that what they told you? You know, they're telling you that because everyone around you lies to you because you're a little baby."

Then the host slammed on the brakes.

"What's up with the guy behind Trump? Can we see that again? Can you bring that out? Who the fuck is this guy? Who the fuck is this? Is this... What? Who in the world is it? Oh my God! Is that a back-up Trump? Is that - Wait a minute, wait. Hold on a second."

He kept going, fully committed: "Wait, what? Wait, Who? What? Is that a back-up Trump or is that Trump? Wait, is the one we've been dealing with back-up Trump or is that Trump?!"

The resemblance was close enough that Stewart's brain briefly short-circuited. The man walking the tarmac had the same build, the same hair energy, the same general aura of someone who could probably get away with signing an executive order if no one looked too closely.

Spoiler: it wasn't a body double. It was Viktor Knavs, Melania Trump's 82-year-old father and the president's father-in-law. The Slovenian businessman has been a quiet but regular presence around the Trump family for years, and the two men have always shared a certain physical similarity that becomes especially obvious when one of them is casually strolling into frame behind the other.

President Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs, father of First Lady Melania Trump, walk off Marine One on the south lawn of the White House pic.twitter.com/MZmrHu4oxc — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 5, 2025

Still, Stewart's "backup Trump" theory is too good to fully discard.

Given the number of threats and actual assassination attempts this president has already survived, having a ready-made spare on the payroll doesn't sound like the worst idea in the world.

Full Stewart video below:

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