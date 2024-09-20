Who Is Kamala Harris' Brother-In-Law, Tony West?

Three days ago, word of an alleged whistleblower from ABC News emerged following the Trump-Harris debate who claimed, among other things, that Harris was given questions in advanced.

While unverified - and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt for now, the whistleblower also claims there are three topics that were off-limits.

President Biden's health Kamala's tenure as Attorney General and District Attorney "her brother-in-law, Tony West, who faces allegations of embezzling billions of dollars in taxpayer funds and who may be involved in her administration if elections."

To that end, Edward R. Szall via Died Suddenly News has done a deep dive on #3 - which he believes to be the deepest scandal of the 2024 election cycle.

Who is Tony West?

Kamala Harris’ brother-in-law married her sister Maya in 1998, and was one of her first political advisors, helping with the 2003 San Francisco District Attorney race.

(bio on Tony and Maya marriage)

Tony West served in Clinton and Obama’s DOJ, where is he accused of setting up a Ponzi scheme which fleeced billion from taxpayers.

(Tony joining DOJ in 2009)

As head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Tony West took advantage of the Treasury Department’s secret “Judgement Fund”, a slush account used to pay inflated settlements without Congressional oversight.

Basically - if a government agency was being sued, this tax-payer funded slush-fund could be used to pay lawyers and special interest groups at the DOJ’s discretion to settle the issue. Payments of 10’s of thousands and millions of dollars.

(Judgement Fund background)

The Government Accountability Office admitted:

They have no idea how many settlements are paid yearly by the Judgement Fund

No receipts are published

Attorneys’ fees awarded are not disclosed

(Judgement Fund payment history)

President Trump banned this fund when he took office, but Biden made it legal again in 2021.

“When the federal government settles a case against a corporate wrongdoer, any settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people— not to bankroll third-party special interest groups or the political friends of whoever is in power,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Unfortunately, in recent years the Department of Justice has sometimes required or encouraged defendants to make these payments to third parties as a condition of settlement. With this directive, we are ending this practice and ensuring that settlement funds are only used to compensate victims, redress harm, and punish and deter unlawful conduct.”

(Trump ordering AG Sessions to get rid of settlement rule)

(Biden AG reinstating settlement scheme)

In 2009, Tony West was placed IN CHARGE of the DOJs specific division that litigates and settles lawsuits, paid out by the Judgement Fund.

(Meeting minutes of West appointment)

Tony West’s first order of business, according to one of his deputy's emails, was to find the “best way” to use this settlement fund to “allocate” money toward his friend’s organizations.

(emails on slush fund)

“Settlements became the vehicle for paying off political allies,” according to Daniel Huff, former counsel to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

One of Tony West’s biggest scores was a 2010 settlement with 91 Hispanic and female farmers who claimed they were illegally discriminated against.

Tony West intervened and “engineered a stunning turnabout” according to the New York Times. The DOJ agreed to a $1.33 billion settlement, including thousands of farmers who were never even involved in the case, and Native American farmers.

The left-wing NY Times admitted at the time that Tony West’s settlement was a “runaway train, driven by racial politics . . . and law firms that stand to gain more than $130 million in fees.”

(New York Times story on the inflated farmer settlement)

The settlement payment grew to over $4.4 billion, creating a $60 million windfall for the lead lawyer, Joseph M. Sellers, who just so happened to also be a member of the Obama/Biden transition team.

(Sellers attorney's fees and more on bio)

(lead attorney Sellers bio, showing connection to Obama/Biden transition team)

Tony West also concocted a series of shady bank settlements with victims of the housing crisis, with questionable provisions requiring banks to make almost a billion dollars in mandatory donations to Democrat-supporting activist groups, excluding all conservative property rights orgs.

(conservatives blocked from settlement money)

(proof of provision forcing donation to Democrat linked causes)

The Tony West corrupt settlement system was again used in 2016 to make Volkswagen fund a $2 billion White House electric car initiative that Congress had blocked. Tony then got a job with Uber, which profits greatly with the shift to EV.

(Volkswagen settlement)

(Kamala co-signing Volkswagen EV project in California)

An email from the head of the Indiana Bar literally shows staff saying they ought to “build a statue to West and bow down to this statue each day” after they receive their $200k pay day.

(emails on slush fund)

The agreement was co-signed by then-California AG Kamala Harris, all while being advised by Tony West, her soon-to-be White House counsel, if she wins.

(Tony West floated as next White House Counsel)

Bonus Case:

DOJ used Tony West’s settlement system to pay FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page $2 million after their anti-Trump texts were published.

Strzok and Page became the target of Trump’s fury soon after the texts became public, showing the two officials disparaging Trump and his supporters. The pair discussed efforts to “stop” Trump from becoming president and characterized aspects of their work as an “insurance policy.”

(Peter Strzok and Lisa Page benefitting from settlement scheme)

All of this while average American’s struggle to pay their grocery bills under the Biden/Harris leadership.

Now we know why Kamala [allegedly] didn’t want to be asked about Tony West.