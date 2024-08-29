print-icon
"Who Is Running The Country?" Biden On The Beach For Two Weeks...

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024 - 04:55 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden has been on holiday for a week in Santa Barbara, California. Now he has returned to Delaware… for another NINE DAY holiday, prompting Americans to ask again “who is running the country?”

The guy is just gone.

Biden arrived via Marine One Wednesday to Vandenberg Space Force Base where he boarded Air Force One straight to his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware, where he will stay for the next nine days.

As per the Department of Defense, Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour to run, while Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour.

That means that this holiday alone cost at least half a million dollars.

Given that Biden spends almost half his presidency on holiday, it means the costs run into the tens of millions if not hundreds of millions.

Can you imagine if this was Trump?

He’s just doing what he’s told to do.

Biden still gets more Secret Service protection than Trump or RFK Jr despite lounging on a Beach all day long.

