"Who Is Running The Country?" Biden On The Beach For Two Weeks...

Joe Biden has been on holiday for a week in Santa Barbara, California. Now he has returned to Delaware… for another NINE DAY holiday, prompting Americans to ask again “who is running the country?”

The guy is just gone.

Crooked Joe Biden is currently lounging on the beach in Delaware as he enjoys his second straight week of vacation.



Who is running our country? pic.twitter.com/Zae7A7JW45 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2024

Biden arrived via Marine One Wednesday to Vandenberg Space Force Base where he boarded Air Force One straight to his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware, where he will stay for the next nine days.

Now for another NINE-day vacation in Delaware.

Taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes and helicopters and motorcades and Secret Service to ferry POTUS Biden and his family all over the country on this endless vacation.

Do none of them have a job? https://t.co/vwJzc6k6f8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2024

As per the Department of Defense, Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour to run, while Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour.

That means that this holiday alone cost at least half a million dollars.

Given that Biden spends almost half his presidency on holiday, it means the costs run into the tens of millions if not hundreds of millions.

Is there a tax refund available, given how utterly useless this worthless President is? pic.twitter.com/mSgUjZoXmV — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) August 26, 2024

Can you imagine if this was Trump?

Looks like they told old Joe not to bother

coming into work anymore .....



Who's running the Country ? — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) August 28, 2024

He’s just doing what he’s told to do.

The Deep State has been running the country since they installed Biden. It doesn't make one iota of difference whether pudding brain is in DC or on vacation. He's never been anything but a pathetic, toxic figurehead. — James Robertson (@jatony57) August 26, 2024

Biden still gets more Secret Service protection than Trump or RFK Jr despite lounging on a Beach all day long.

Who is running our country?

The answer is simple: "Soros, Obama, Pelosi, Hillary, Schumer, Jeffries." — 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA🇮🇱✝️✡️ (@IvanH0220) August 28, 2024

* * *

