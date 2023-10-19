Who Is (Still) Running For President In 2024?

Former governor of New Jersey, and confidante of Donald Trump, Chris Christie filed the official paperwork for his presidential run on June 6, just one day after Trump's vice president Mike Pence, data from the Federal Election Commission shows.

Even later-comers to the 2024 field are North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, well-known professor and activist Cornel West (running as an Independent) and, on the Democratic side, host of the talk show The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, who was born in Turkey and would have to challenge the requirement that the president has to be a natural-born citizen.

The New York Times so far acknowledges 12 major Republican candidates for president as well as two independent candidates and three Democrats.

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd and Miami mayor Francis Suarez have dropped out of the race.

Former president Donald Trump was the first to announce his run back in November, followed in the first five months of 2023 by Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis as well as political outsiders Vivek Ramaswamy, Perry Johnson, Ryan Binkley and Larry Elder.

On the Democrats' side, President Joe Biden filed his bid on April 25 - the same day as in 2019.

His was preceded by the bids of repeat presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of JFK, who made headlines for his anti-vaccine stance and changed to run as an Independent last week.