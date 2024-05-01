Whoopi Goldberg "Enraged" By Donald Trump Saying There Is An "Anti-White Feeling" In America

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

The View host Whoopi Goldberg said she was “enraged” over Donald Trump asserting that there is “an anti-white feeling in America.”

Goldberg made the remarks as she angrily glared at the camera.

“This is my favorite, and I’m gonna tell you before I say it that it enraged me,” she said before going on to quote Trump, who said, “There is a definite anti-white feeling in the country right now.”

‘The View’ Whoopi Goldberg has a MELTDOWN and says she is “enraged” by Donald Trump saying that “There is a definite anti-White feeling in the country”



“Yeah, Sir. Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you?… pic.twitter.com/jZoeWW5QUD — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 30, 2024

Apparently, Trump pointing out a manifestly factual phenomenon is enough alone to infuriate Goldberg and the audience, which murmured with sanctimonious discontent.

“That’s what he said!” continued Goldberg, before going on to suggest that there can’t be any “anti-white feeling” until white people are literally being lynched.

“Yeah, Sir. Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here. You are perpetrating anti-humanist issues here,” she said.

One respondent on X provided a comprehensive response cataloguing dozens of examples of where the media, academia and major institutions have engaged in deliberate anti-white sentiment.

Whoopi and MSNBC are part of this Mockingbird Media campaign to vilify and dehumanize white people.



Their gaslighting can't erase what we've seen with our own eyes. For years now. pic.twitter.com/UBkgtWmSoX — LittleRedRidingPills (@TheEvmeister) April 30, 2024

Another warned that Goldberg’s rage is another example of how “they’re saying the quiet part out loud.”

They're saying the quiet part out loud and we should be thankful. Let nobody be in any doubt that the new America is a nation founded on the desire racial revenge. It's a country no different from Zimbabwe and South Africa. If things continue, the results will be the same. https://t.co/c602K2i7Zn — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 1, 2024

Others noted how absolutely nobody in Goldberg’s family was hanged, rendering her entire argument obsolete.

As we previously highlighted, Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin faced embarrassment when it was revealed that her ancestors were actually white European slave owners.

