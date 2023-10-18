Who's Ahead In 2024 Campaign Funding?

Candidate for the Republican nomination for the presidency, Donald Trump, has raised more than $60 million since starting his campaign in Q4 of 2022.

Incumbent and Democratic challenger Joe Biden only had a tally of $56.8 million even when counting all funds his campaign raised since he took office in January of 2021.

However, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, this is likely because Biden only kick-started his 2024 campaign in April of last year - around the traditional time for candidates to enter the race.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Donald Trump is also raising huge sums through his leadership PAC Save America.

As of the latest filing at the end of June, the Washington Post reported that large shares of that money had gone towards his legal defense, however.

Biden meanwhile is betting on closely-affiliated super PAC Future Forward since July for outside money needs.

When Biden started his campaign for real in the second quarter of this year, the biggest challengers to Trump's new reelection bid also announced their candidacies.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race in May and has since collected $31.6 million - the second-highest result for a Republican in the current cycle but still only around half of Trump's tally.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has raised $26.6 million since February, while Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley's total comes to $18.7 million for approximately the same time period.

All three Republican candidates also come closest to Trump in the polls, yet are even further behind the former president in that metric than in campaign funds raised.