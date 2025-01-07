A Who's Who Of All Trump's Cabinet-Level Nominees

Coming from diverse backgrounds, the president-elect’s Cabinet selections bring a variety of skills to the new government.

After sweeping all seven battleground states this year and becoming the first Republican to win the national popular vote in 20 years, President-elect Donald Trump has assembled a team to lead his next administration.

The Cabinet mainly consists of the vice president, the leaders of 15 executive departments, and several other top positions. Most, but not all, of these appointments require confirmation by the Senate. Trump’s selections come from diverse backgrounds, with many hailing from the business world outside Washington politics. Two of the nominees also come from across the political aisle.

The Epoch Times' Jacob Burg and Jackson Richman provide below a brief overview of what Trump’s nominees will bring to the table in his second administration... (click image for large legible version)

For a full breakdown of each individual, read here...