Why Is Modern Society Obsessed With "Incels" And Controlling Masculinity?

Since ancient times and the rise of the first empires and monarchies political elites have sought to manage and control what they sometimes referred to as the "warrior class"; groups of men with the skill and ability to topple governments and ravage nations.

For the Vikings, warrior prowess was directly linked to one's ability to lead. In other words, the Vikings simply stacked their governments with warriors rather than trying to suppress them. At certain periods in Medieval societies kings were tasked with leading their soldiers into battle, thus requiring them to take the same risks as the men they sent to the front lines.

However, in the vast majority of cases throughout history kings and politicians were not warriors. They feared the power of masculinity and what might result if it is left to its own devices. In other words, what they feared was the potential for rebellion and overthrow.

The most common solution was to send strong men to war (as often as possible) as a way to weaken the citizenry and keep them under the boot of the elitist class. Other methods included codes of honor and conduct such as Chivalry or Bushido; standards of male ethics meant to prevent rogue warriors from wandering too far away from society and acting outside of the common order. There was also marriage and family, which anchored men to the community and gave them something to lose should they step out of line.

Finally, in modern times, feminism has stepped in as a useful tool for the state; focusing more on the psychological neutering of men from childhood rather than more blunt efforts to keep them distracted. Feminism is far less about "empowering women" and far more about disenfranchising and controlling men.

Under feminism, the very idea of masculinity has been targeted as a threat to civilization. The natural, biological and inherent psychological framework of male behavior present since the beginning of humanity has been labeled "toxic". The solution? Feminists say that men must become "more feminine", more like women, otherwise their presence is like a nuclear bomb just waiting to go off.

Every man is a prospective terrorist that needs to be kept locked up in his own personal GITMO. Otherwise, men might one day organize around their own ideals (rather than the approved ideals of the elites) and change the world without the permission of oligarchs.

Over the past several years there has been a growing rallying cry among third-wave feminists and progressive governments to do more to keep men in line. They warn that the "rise of the incels" is upon us.

The Verge recently published a rambling diatribe trying to dissect the language of incel culture (which they argue started in the dark underbelly of anonymous 4chan forums) and uncover how it has "infected the mainstream". As if male interactions and organizations can be analyzed like a disease in a Petri dish.

The article suggests that the spread of "incel language" needs to be studied as a means to better understand how such "extremist ideas" are able to proliferate despite being censored on a majority of mainstream platforms. That is to say, leftists are angry that their efforts to stifle discussion have failed and they need to figure out why so they can better control the sharing of ideas in the future.

"We can, in fact, use the spread of incel ideas as a case study to examine how memes carry information across social media platforms. Real incels never had access to algorithmic recommendations, since their ideology was too unpalatable and subject to content moderation. So how did their concepts and language move from website to website until eventually arriving, in diluted form, on our social media feeds...?"

In reality, the term "incel" was started by feminists and left-wing activists, not young and isolated males on 4chan, as a way to pigeonhole men who dared to criticize the woke movement. As is always the case with leftists, everything is about sex. And, if a man is not having sex, it can only be because he has no options. If he has no options, then he is a low-class man.

Celibacy therefore becomes a brand of shame (Keep in mind that until the past 70 years the majority of westerners waited for marriage - now to be accused of celibacy is an insult). And the only way to escape the shame and gain the affections of women (according to feminists) is to embrace their ideology and become more feminine (i.e. a man must give up on manhood and prostrate himself before the will of the establishment to prove he is no longer a threat).

Feminism has, in fact, created all the conditions that might inspire men to go rogue; they have created their own monster. The movement has destroyed the concept of chivalry and honor codes, making it clear that men are unlikely to get any rewards or respect for serving their inherent roles as providers and protectors. As The Verge admits:

"Incel slang is marked by its deeply negative views ­toward society, and these ideas frequently resonate with younger generations who are similarly pessimistic about the present. In the early 2020s, for instance, the catchphrase “it’s over” began making the rounds as a dejected reaction to an adverse situation. Partially a joke, partially a genuine expression of hopelessness, it was buoyed in popularity by incels, who had been using the phrase since it began making the rounds on 4chan..."

First world societies are fundamentally designed to coddle women, making women dependent on governments and corporations rather than reliant on husbands for their survival. DEI quotas for women in education and the workplace have given women an artificial advantage in terms of access to the career market.

Surveys show the majority of women want to date men who make the same salary as them or greater (hypergamy). Meaning, a man who works hard and builds up a modest living is no longer guaranteed a decent chance to be rewarded with companionship and family. Marriage laws also lean heavily in favor of women, making marriage financially untenable.

Finally, feminists lied for years about women wanting "more feminine men". Studies show that most women, including feminists, continue to be attracted to masculine men. In other words, any men who jumped on the woke train and abandoned their masculinity have even less success with women than they might have otherwise. In fact, feminists will often declare their disdain for feminine men as inferior or "creepy".

It has dawned on western men in recent years that there are no longer any rules to follow - The rules change according to whatever benefits feminists and the oligarchy at the moment. So, why play the game at all?

The systematic alienation of men has politicians and bureaucrats worried, with many governments across the west looking for ways to manipulate male psychology and further keep them on the plantation. The Democrat Party recently invested millions into a project to study young men, much to the amusement of conservatives.

Leftists claim their purpose is to determine why young men are walking away from the party, but the language of the project is revealing - Democrats are more interested in finding the "keys" to the male mind as a means to propagandize them. They want the tools to con men back into the progressive fold; they don't care about helping men with their troubles.

UK governments are increasingly determined to mold the minds of young men. Propaganda about the "danger of incels" is rampant within their public school system and media. The English government has called for secondary schools in the country to tackle "incel culture", with educators told to identify the signs early so that male students can be pacified before they take violent action.

With men increasingly unfettered by traditional standards and facing a future without rewards for their efforts or merits, it's only a matter of time before western males organize to enact change without permission. Governments know this is coming. They created the conditions that make it inevitable. This is why they can't seem to shut up about toxic masculinity; they're trying to defuse a time bomb after they started the clock.