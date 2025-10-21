This Is Why Democrats Are Doomed...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Sports commentator Clay Travis, appearing on Fox News with Jesse Watters, delivered a scathing 40-second assessment of the Democrats’ downfall during coverage of a “No Kings” rally in Boston. Travis’s remarks highlight a broader sentiment: the party has lost touch with mainstream America, particularly younger generations, and risks becoming a relic of the past.

“They’ve lost culture… Calling someone a Democrat is an insult,” Travis noted, adding “Calling someone a Kamala voter is an insult. This is white, black, Asian, Hispanic: young men across America are over the BS that they saw at this No Kings rally.”

“Look at the dance. These are huge dorks. They have no power. They are losers. No one wants to hang out with them,” Travis contiuned, pointing to the event as emblematic of the party’s disconnect.

“They’re old, 1960s protesters who now are on the side that they used to protest against. They don’t realize that the world has shifted around them and they are awkward lunatics,” he further emphasised.

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert also highlighted that “No king would allow 7 million people to protest him. That’s obvious. And something Democrats should learn.”

“Democrats have called Trump a king and a Nazi, a fascist, going back to 2016. It has not worked. It didn’t work back then, and it didn’t work in 2024. It’s not working now because nobody believes them,” the host further asserted.

Scott Jennings also made a succinct point on this front, noting “We have a presidency won by Donald Trump, who won the popular vote, who won the Electoral College, who won all the swing states. We have a democracy. People voted, and they elected the president.”

“And the only thing they’re mad about is that he is lawfully executing the office of the presidency and enforcing laws that have been on the books for a long time,” Jennings added.

Responding to the clueless CNN anchor’s question about why Trump shared an AI generated meme of him flying a plane and dropping shit on leftists , Jenning stated “Why shouldn’t the president use a made-up video to respond to a rally that has a made-up reason?”

“I mean, it’s a nonexistent reason. We don’t have a monarchy in this country,” Jennings urged, adding “So he made up a video, they made up a reason to have a rally, and I think it was kind of funny, to be honest with you.”

This isn’t just about one rally; it’s a symptom of a larger malaise. The Democrats’ emphasis on identity politics, elite-driven policies, and performative activism has alienated working-class voters and independents.

As social media amplifies these moments, the viral clips of cringeworthy protests, the party’s image suffers further. With Trump back in the White House, Republicans are capitalizing on this momentum, portraying themselves as the party of strength, freedom, and fun.

