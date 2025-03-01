"Why Is Everything Locked Up At CVS?": Rahm Emanuel, Fareed Zakaria Admit Democrat Cities Are "Terribly Run"

As Democrats struggle with reality - namely, that they've allowed crime, illegal immigration, and inflation to run rampant due to disastrous, anti-American policies - at least a few seem to be willing to acknowledge what's going on.

During a Friday appearance on 'Realtime With Bill Maher,' former Chicago Mayor and US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, an CNN's Fareed Sakaria slammed progressive policies that have resulted in a populist backlash.

"I read that the current mayor of Chicago has an approval rating of 6.6%. What's going on in Chicago?" asked Maher.

Rahm Emanuel: "We've gone through 5 years where people became way too permissive as a culture. Which is why everything is locked up at CVS and Walgreens, that's a disaster.

"I don't want to hear another word about the locker room, I don't want to hear another word about the bathroom. You better start focusing on the classroom. In 7th grade if I had known I could have said 'they' and got in the girls bathroom, I would have done it."

Zakaria then chimed in, "This is a huge Democrat party problem. Democrat cities are terribly run. Cost of housing is crazy.

"The budget of New York state is twice that of Florida. Lots of taxes, lots of regulation, but nothing gets done. Democrats have to own this: The answer to everything is not more taxes, more regulations. People are fed up with it, and feel that it isn't working.

