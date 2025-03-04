Why Is Kamala Harris Still Begging For Money?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Worst presidential candidate ever Kamala Harris has released a new fundraising video for the Democratic Party.

Wait, what? Why are they still portraying her as the leader of the Party? Have they learned nothing from the massive public rejection of her as a candidate?

“Please stay active. Whether it’s attending a town hall meeting or volunteering in your community or talking with friends, neighbours and relatives about what’s at stake,” Harris blathered with a “DONATE NOW” command chyron displayed below her.

NEW: Kamala Harris recorded a new fundraising ad for the Dems. Started running on Facebook/Instagram yesterday



"Please stay active. Whether it's attending a townhall meeting or volunteering in your community or talking with friends, neighbors & relatives about what's at stake" pic.twitter.com/6U7K5adds3 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) March 2, 2025

What exactly is she campaigning for now?

The Dems love themselves a loser. — Lovinglife (@starjasmine100) March 2, 2025

It’s about as clear as it was during her campaign.

Haha. She’s done. Toast. Never win a single primary vote. Lowest VP approval rating ever. No wonder Dems thinks she’s a goddess. She sucks at everything. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) March 2, 2025

Has she paid back that $20 million debt she left the Party with yet?

She spent a billion in six months and in 20 million in debt🤦🏿 she needs those donations 🤣 — JP (@JP7424) March 2, 2025

Surely there is someone else within the Party better positioned to ask for money?

Oh.

Didn’t she just blow 1.5 billion and lose. Yeah she’s the right person for that job. — Bobby Phillips (@ph56060000) March 2, 2025

Give us more money, we spent it so wisely last time.

The same people who blew your tax money on funding transsexual mice want your money to continue their research — Mustaf Herod Apyur Poupr (@ApyurHerod) March 2, 2025

The world is literally going to end in a fascist explosion unless you give another $10 million for a 2 minute Beyonce speech.

If they didn’t have fear-mongering they would have nothing.



All they do is terrorize their gullible supporters. Literally everything is life or death.



I’d feel bad for them if they weren’t adults who make the choice daily to live in non-existent fantastical world-ending… — 𝙹𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚊 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔🐥𝚝𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@KristineAz) March 3, 2025

Is this part of her Hollywood ‘talent’ gig?

Celebrity endorsements aren't gonna pay for themselves. Gotta raise cash. — David Klug (@davidklugFL) March 3, 2025

* * *

