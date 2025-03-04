print-icon
Why Is Kamala Harris Still Begging For Money?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Worst presidential candidate ever Kamala Harris has released a new fundraising video for the Democratic Party.

Wait, what? Why are they still portraying her as the leader of the Party? Have they learned nothing from the massive public rejection of her as a candidate?

“Please stay active. Whether it’s attending a town hall meeting or volunteering in your community or talking with friends, neighbours and relatives about what’s at stake,” Harris blathered with a “DONATE NOW” command chyron displayed below her.

What exactly is she campaigning for now?

It’s about as clear as it was during her campaign.

Has she paid back that $20 million debt she left the Party with yet?

Surely there is someone else within the Party better positioned to ask for money?

Oh.

Give us more money, we spent it so wisely last time.

The world is literally going to end in a fascist explosion unless you give another $10 million for a 2 minute Beyonce speech.

Is this part of her Hollywood ‘talent’ gig?

