Why The Left Really Hates Trump's America 250 Celebration

Authored by Fred Fleitz via American Greatness,

Earlier this week, I walked around the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Despite the heavy negative press coverage, I thought it was impressive and inspiring.

The event boldly portrays American patriotism and exceptionalism across our great nation to celebrate our country’s 250th birthday. It runs from June 25 through July 10, featuring more than 150 exhibits from all 56 U.S. states and territories, along with businesses, innovators, and civic organizations. There is a towering Ferris wheel, a stage with live music and performances, family-friendly attractions, military ensembles, flyovers, and daily cultural programming. An innovation center showcases booths from SpaceX and NASA.

A notable contrast: while the people of France and several other European countries are suffering from the summer heat because of their leaders’ environmental extremism, which hates air conditioners, all 150 exhibits at the Great American State Fair are air-conditioned.

On July 4th, the celebration will culminate in an epic Independence Day event featuring the world’s largest fireworks show over the nation’s capital.

This is just one part of President Trump’s bold America 250 initiative. He also hosted the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn—a high-energy night of championship fights watched cage-side by the president himself alongside his family and UFC CEO Dana White. And in August, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will bring IndyCar racing to the streets of Washington, near the National Mall—the first motor race of its kind in the nation’s capital, showcasing American speed, ingenuity, and the thrill of competition around our iconic monuments.

These large-scale, energetic spectacles are classic Trump. That is why his many unhinged critics have viciously attacked these patriotic events saluting our nation’s 250th birthday.

At its core, much of the backlash reflects a deeper disagreement.

Trump’s events celebrate love of country, national pride, and American achievement—ideas that directly challenge the strain of anti-American sentiment common on the political left. Many critics view the United States not as history’s greatest force for peace, prosperity, and liberty, but as a flawed or villainous power. They tend to see patriotism itself as problematic.

This perspective was evident in prior administrations.

Under President Biden, aggressive DEI initiatives reshaped military policies, contributing to a recruitment crisis. Trump reversed those policies and restored merit-based standards, and military enlistment has rebounded strongly. Similarly, President Obama’s “apology tour,” when he traveled the globe to apologize for America’s supposed history of arrogance and immoral policies, and Obama’s public skepticism toward American exceptionalism treated our nation’s founding principles and achievements as sources of shame rather than of pride.

In education, many parents grew concerned about curricula that emphasized America’s flaws while downplaying the nation’s founders, the sacrifices of its military, and the principles that have made the country exceptional. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is now advancing reforms aimed at closing the federal Department of Education, returning more authority to states and localities, and promoting curricula that focus on America’s heritage and accomplishments.

President Trump is restoring patriotism and traditional values. His America 250 celebration and the Great American State Fair are central parts of this ambitious effort to reconnect Americans with the story of our nation’s greatness. The fair does not lecture or divide—it invites families to celebrate the people, traditions, innovations, and spirit that make America the greatest nation on Earth.

Despite the left’s predictable whining and the media’s relentless negativity, the vast majority of the American people are with Trump. They want to see their country honored, not torn down. They want their children to grow up proud of the United States, not ashamed of it.

Take your family to the Great American State Fair in DC this week. Bring your children. Ride the Ferris wheel. Explore the pavilions. Watch the performances. On the Fourth of July, stand together and witness the historic fireworks that will light up the sky over the National Mall.

This is what a confident, unapologetic America looks like. This is Trump and America 250—and it is exactly what our country needs right now.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.